Alina Kasha from 90 Day Fiance shows support for Ukraine with throwback pic amid country’s war with Russia

Alina Kasha of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days shared a throwback photo from her childhood in Ukraine. Pic credit: Alinakasha/YouTube

Amid the current Russo-Ukrainian War, 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Alina Kasha shared a photo from her childhood in Ukraine.

90 Day Fiance viewers know Alina from Season 5 of Before the 90 Days as the first little person to appear on the franchise. She was recently fired from TLC when racist posts from her past resurfaced on social media.

Alina, a native of Russia, recently shared a post on Instagram, detailing the summers she spent with her grandmother in Ukraine.

90 Day Fiance alum Alina Kasha shares throwback pic in Ukraine

In her post, Alina shared a throwback pic of herself posing with a cat. Sporting bangs and a yellow t-shirt, the childhood version of Alina looked happy and content as she smiled for the snap.

“Every summer I used to go to Ukraine to visit my grandma and spend time on the beach 🏖,” Alina shared with her 66.5k Instagram followers. “Then… I had my exchange year in the US, afterwards I had to prepare for my exams in uni… and after that, the tensions started.”

Alina reflected on her fond memories of the eastern European nation and its people, climate, and its laidback atmosphere.

“I didn’t even realize when we stopped going exactly. But I always had memories about Ukraine as my childhood home, a sunny, carefree place with kind hearted people. I just want to say that it’s so awful and totally devastating how some of them had to wake up in fear.”

Alina denounces Russo-Ukrainian War, stands with Ukraine

Although Alina is a Russian citizen, she made it clear that she is against the war against Ukraine and showed her support for the Ukrainian nationals.

“Everyone deserves peace. And I don’t know personally even one person, who supports this chaos,” Alina continued. “It feels like we are so helpless. But we are looking for ways to help. And we definitely are WITH Ukrainians, not against.”

There have been several other cast members from the 90 Day Franchise who are from Russia and Ukraine. Yara Zaya from Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance is also a Ukraine native. She recently told her fans that she wants to “pack her backpack” and go defend her native country.

Lana, who was David Murphey’s love interest during Season 4 of Before the 90 Days, shared frightening footage from inside a bomb shelter in her hometown of Kyiv, Ukraine.

We wish everyone affected by the Russo-Ukrainian War continued safety amid this evolving situation.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.