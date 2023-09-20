Alfonso Ribiero shares how Len Goodman will be honored on Dancing with the Stars

Len Goodman passed away earlier this year, but he certainly won’t be forgotten on Season 32 of Dancing with the Stars.

Alfonso Ribiero has been promoting the upcoming season as he’ll be co-hosting alongside Julianne Hough now that Tyra Banks has stepped aside.

The fun starts in just one week, and we can’t wait to see what the ABC dance competition has in store for us this time.

They’re back to airing on ABC after an unpopular move to Disney+, but the series can also be streamed there, making it ultra-accessible this season so everyone can watch.

Regarding the judges’ panel, we’ll see Bruno Tonioli, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Derek Hough sharing their opinions with the dancers.

There won’t be a head judge this season, as they will share the judging equally, with the overall message being that no one can replace Len.

Alfonso Ribiero shares how Len Goodman will be remembered

Alfonso Ribiero has been busy reassuring DWTS fans that just because Len is gone doesn’t mean his memory will be too.

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air actor has said the show will pay tribute in many ways.

“I can guarantee you that every one of those pros will be making sure that the routines are still designed for Len,” Alfonso told reporters after the DWTS cast announcement on Good Morning America.

He continued, “I know I’ve talked to a few of them, and they will be putting in specific steps that Len used to love, just to ensure that the content is still there for Len.”

Len was known to be one of the more technical judges, always looking for specific footwork for each dance performed. And in the future, Derek has said that he’ll be looking for a lot of the things that Len pointed out to ensure that the show’s technical aspect continues with high standards.

But that’s not all that is coming when it comes to remembering Len.

Alfonso revealed, “I do know that they’re looking at doing something. I can’t tell you what it is yet, but we’re going to definitely do something for Len to honor him… I’m sure there won’t be a dry eye in the house. It’ll be amazing. I mean, he was the best.”

When to tune in for Dancing with the Stars

The countdown is on as we prepare to watch Season 32 of Dancing with the Stars, as the premiere is just a week away.

There are 14 couples ready to hit the dance floor and compete for the Mirrorball trophy.

A few famous faces aren’t returning this season, including Cheryl Burke, Witney Carson, Lindsay Arnold. and Sharna Burgess.

The fun moves to Tuesday nights this year, with the first episode airing on Tuesday, September 26. While the reason for the move was not made clear, it seems that ABC is looking to move away from Monday Night Football, and Tuesday nights are the perfect night to air without that stiff competition.

Viewers can tune in to ABC or Disney+ to get their DWTS fix, as it will air in both places this season.

Dancing with the Stars premieres on Tuesday, September 26 at 8/7c on ABC.