Alexis surprises MAFS viewers and bids goodbye to the Navy after keeping it a secret on the show

Did you know Alexis Williams worked for the U.S. Armed Forces?

Well, join the club because we’re just now finding out that bit of information about the Married at First Sight star.

During her Season 15 stint, Alexis made sure to keep that part of her life private from viewers, but now the secret’s out.

In a reflective post, the 29-year-old shared photos from her time in the Navy, and announced her retirement as she urged people to take care of their mental health.

It’s unclear if Alexis fessed up to her castmates about her job, but as far as we knew, she was a supply systems logistician — her job title on the show.

Viewers have expressed surprise at the recent revelation, as they thanked Alexis for her service.

Alexis Williams announces retirement from the Navy

We’re finding out this news very late, but that’s exactly how Alexis wanted it to be.

In a recent Instagram post, the fashion-savvy MAFS star got real about her time in the Navy now that she’s bidding goodbye to that part of her life.

“I’ve struggled for the past few weeks to find the words to express how I’m feeling right now. But here we go,” she wrote, “Joining the navy has been one of the hardest yet rewarding things I’ve ever done in my life.”

Alexis expressed gratefulness for everything she has learned while being in the Navy and added, “it feels surreal that it’s all finally coming to an end.”

“#mafs fans, do you all remember when i said my job was stressful? Well i meant that,” said Alexis, who noted the importance of “taking care of your mental.”

As for what her next venture will be, I guess we’ll find out soon enough, but Alexis ended her post with a reminder, “I am powerful. I am prepared. I am blessed.”

Alexis Williams retires from the Navy. Pic credit: @alexisgracew/Instagram

MAFS viewers shocked by Alexis’ Navy revelation

After Alexis shared her post, MAFS viewers expressed surprise.

“I watched the whole season and didn’t know you was in the navy,” said one commenter.

“Wow! Amazing and inspiring! They did a great job keeping that a secret!” said someone else. “Thank you for your service! We have the best military in the world! God bless you! 🇺🇸🙏🏻🇺🇸🙏🏻.”

One viewer remarked, “Watched the whole season and i def didn’t think you were in the NAVY. Congratulations get those benefits and have a blast for us that’s still in 2!.”

Pic credit: @alexisgracew/Instagram

Someone told Alexis, “I love how generic and random they made your job on the show 😂 proud to know you! ❤️❤️❤️.”

She responded to the comment and noted, “it was purposeful lol i almost told them to say i was ‘in tech.’ I never know what that means when people say it.”

Pic credit: @alexisgracew/Instagram

Are you surprised to find out that Alexis served in the Armed Forces?

Married at First Sight Season 17 premieres Wednesday, October 18 at 8/7c on Lifetime.