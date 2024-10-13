Alexis Bellino slammed for remark about having ’empathy’ for Shannon Beador: ‘What about me?’

Alexis Bellino has made her entire season about Shannon Beador, but now she’s asking, “What about me?”

The Real Housewives of Orange County had an interesting response when questioned about having empathy for her castmate Shannon Beador after taking aim at her in Season 18.

She’s now facing backlash on social media and being dubbed as thirsty for making the moment about herself.

According to Alexis, she’s one who should be getting empathy because she went into filming while going through a very rough time.

The 47-year-old noted that her mom had just passed away, plus she had to deal with filming the show with Shannon, her fiance’s ex.

Unfortunately for Alexis, the RHOC fans are not showing her any sympathy, noting that she was the one who made the choice to join the show despite her situation.

Alexis and John walked the red carpet together at Us Weekly’s Reality Star of the Year Awards show, and during their interview with the media outlet, someone asked, “Do you have anything empathy for Shannon?”

“No, no, no hold on,” Alexis interjected. “Does anyone have empathy for me? What about me?”

Alexis told the interviewer, “I had to be on the show, just lost my mom, wasn’t eating, wasn’t sleeping, was barely getting out of bed, filmed a show, and still put on my big girl panties to go film with his ex-girlfriend.”

The RHOC star claimed she does have empathy for Shannon, but that she’s “tired of hearing” about it.

RHOC viewers drag Alexis on social media

No one should be surprised that Alexis’ remark is garnering backlash online.

After the clip was posted on a Bravo fan page, people quickly took to the comments to drag the RHOC star.

“‘I had to be in the show‘ ma’am no you did not,” retorted a commenter.

“Oh please. No one forced you to be on there @alexis_bellino – you chose it knowing @shannonbeador was already there!” reasoned someone else.

An Instagram user said, “Girl. Just quit the show we are not forcing you to be here. The fame thirst is outta control.”

Another added, “‘What about me?’ Like girl you’re not a cast member you came on purpose by bravo because of John you could have declined.”

Someone else said, “Oh shut up!!! You chose to be in the line of fire!! Shannon has been on the show for years!!! The audacity!!!!”

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.