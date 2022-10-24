Alexia Umansky starts the Halloween celebrations early as she rocks a sexy mummy costume. Pic credit: @alexiaunmansky/Instagram

Alexia Umansky showed off her incredible figure as she got in the Halloween spirit.

The daughter of Kyle Richards looked sensational as she slipped into a two-piece mummy costume.

Like many celebs during this time of the year, Alexia attended a Halloween party, and as usual, the 26-year-old looked incredible.

For the creepy occasion, she opted for a mummy costume.

Proving she got it from her famous mama, Alexia posed up a storm in a series of snaps she posted on her Instagram.

A mummy costume is usually a creepy Halloween outfit, but the brunette beauty managed to put a sexy spin on it.

Alexia Umansky shows off incredible figure in epic Halloween costume

Her mummified costume consisted of a crop top with a plunging neckline and a wide center gap that framed her decolletage.

The low-cut neckline exposed even more skin to Alexia’s 226k followers, upping the ante of her barely-there look.

The stunner teamed the crop top with a tiny skirt, bringing attention to her long and toned legs.

As Alexia posed for the sizzling snaps, wraps of white material hugged her figure and dangled from her arms.

Alexia’s makeup complimented the creepy outfit – opting for grey eyeshadow, large lashes, and a silver shade of lip color.

She had her dark tresses pulled to the side, with strands and curls falling from the side of her face.

In the series of pictures, Alexia Umansky posed with her boyfriend, Jake Zingerman, who donned a Super Mario costume.

Alexia Umansky’s Netflix show

It comes as it was revealed in that Alexia, who works for her father at The Agency, will be on our TV streaming screens soon.

As reported by Monsters and Critics, a new series is in the works for Alexia and her famous family.

Alexia will star alongside mom Kyle, dad Mauricio Umansky and sister Alexia Umansky.

The series will appear on Netflix in a show format similar to Selling Sunset, which also appears on the streaming giant and features Los Angeles-based real estate agents.

The show is tentatively called Buying Beverly Hills, a title quite similar to the original Netflix show, Selling Sunset.

Mauricio and his team of agents will appear on the reality TV show with his stepdaughter, Farrah Aldjufrie, and daughter, Alexia Umansky.

Mauricio also posted the news in June, sharing, “I’m beyond thrilled to share that @theagencyre is arriving on Netflix in Buying Beverly Hills, coming this fall. I’ll be starring alongside my daughters, @farrahbritt and @alexiaumansky , and a talented group of agents from The Agency in Beverly Hills. Following our agents and clients, the occu-soap highlights the high-stakes world of luxury real estate in Los Angeles. Stay tuned for details!”