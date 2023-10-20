Alex Propson, Katie Flood, and Malia White talk difference between Below Deck and Winter House

Below Deck stars Alex Propson, Katie Flood, and Malia White are teasing their upcoming stint on Winter House.

They have traded in yacht life for some fun in the snow and a lot of partying with other Bravoleberities.

It’s the biggest Bravo crossover event ever, with Winter House expanding from being a Summer House and Southern Charm crossover.

Malia, Alex, and Katie all got together to open up about the most significant difference between their Below Deck shows and Winter House.

They are not living and working on boats, which is the obvious difference.

Subscribe to our Below Deck newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

However, the three of them had some other thoughts when comparing their Winter House experience to their Below Deck experiences.

Alex Propson, Katie Flood, and Malia White tease the difference between Below Deck and Winter House

The official Instagram account for Bravo did a promo with the Below Deck stars talking about what they feel is the biggest difference between being in a house instead of on a boat.

“It’s a bit too much time with idle hands, I think. It seems like there is a lot more space for us to get in trouble,” Below Deck Sailing Yacht alum Alex spilled.

Below Deck Med alum Katie added, “Winter House, we’re partying a lot more, so there’s that exhaustion, but this is definitely a slower pace style compared to Below Deck.”

“I think not having to wake up and do lines and fenders and wash the boat is very relaxing, so I kind of enjoy this [Winter House],” said Malia.

Alex also used the comments section to hint that those idle hands did find trouble during Winter House filming.

Pic credit: @bravotv/Instagram

A new preview for the Winter House Season 3 premiere featured Alex and hinted at what he meant by his comment.

Alex Propson and Jordan Emanuel have some hot tub time on Winter House

In the footage, Alex tries to get Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard star Jordan Emanuel to join him in the hot tub. Jordan definitely needs a little coaxing at first, but she does give in to him.

Alex makes his intentions pretty clear by sharing in his confessional that hot tubs tend to lead to hookups. While the rest of the cast parties it up, Alex and Jordan sit on opposite sides of the hot tub, having a very awkward chat.

The preview ends there, so Below Deck fans will have to tune in to find out if Alex gets the action he wants.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, the Winter House Season 3 premiere kicks off with Malia and Katie looking to have fun with some hot guys in Colorado.

To see the full preview of Alex and Jordan in the hot tub, click here.

Winter House Season 3 premieres on Tuesday, October 24, at 9/8c on Bravo. Below Deck Med airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.