Alayah Benavidez reveals why she ‘got so much heat on The Bachelor’

Alayah Benavidez reflects on her perception on The Bachelor. Pic credit: ABC

Alayah Benavidez made her debut on The Bachelor Season 24 where she competed for Peter Weber’s heart.

During her time on the show, Alayah appeared to rub several of the women the wrong way, with many accusing her of being fake and putting on a persona for the cameras.

While Alayah was adamant that she was just being herself, she’s now made a video reflecting on her experience on The Bachelor and the real reason why she may have come under fire in the house.

Alayah Benavidez pokes fun at her appearance on The Bachelor

Alayah made a video addressing what may have caused her to get heat on The Bachelor and she wasn’t afraid to poke fun at herself.

In the video, Alayah highlighted a question that she’s seemingly often asked since appearing on The Bachelor Season 24.

The text read, “When people ask why I got so much heat on The Bachelor.”

Alayah mouthed audio to give her explanation, saying, “This is a good question. And the answer is that…I am annoying.”

Alayah captioned the photo “oops” and added the hashtag #iamannoying.

It seems Alayah is embracing the annoying reputation she built on Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor and is taking the “heat” in stride.

Alayah pays tribute to the late Cheslie Kryst

Recently, Alayah dealt with the tragic loss of her friend and fellow pageant competitor Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst.

At the end of January, Cheslie passed at 30 years old after suffering from high-functioning depression.

Alayah and Cheslie both competed in the Miss USA competition in 2019 with Cheslie representing North Carolina and Alayah representing Texas.

After Cheslie’s heartbreaking passing, Alayah took to social media to reflect on her friendship with Cheslie and express her gratitude for having known the amazing woman Cheslie was.

Alayah wasn’t the only one from Peter Weber’s season to pay tribute to Cheslie.

The Bachelor Season 24 star Victoria Paul also shared a series of posts, photos, and videos reflecting on her close friendship with Cheslie.

Victoria also competed in the 2019 Miss USA pageant and represented Louisiana, and it seems she developed a special bond with Cheslie during their pageant days.

The world continues to mourn the loss of Cheslie Kryst, and Alayah and Victoria both appear to hold their memories with the historic Miss USA winner near and dear.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.