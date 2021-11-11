Alaskan Bush People’s Snowbird breaks down over dad Billy Brown’s death

Snowbird from Alaskan Bush People. Pic credit: Discovery

Alaskan Bush People fans are mourning the death of Billy Brown, which the family went through earlier this year.

The show is revealing the death and the aftermath when it comes to the Brown children losing their dad.

Arguably, the most devastating moment was when 26-year-old Snowbird broke down about the moment that she lost her dad.

Snowbird breaks down over Billy Brown’s death on Alaskan Bush People

Snowbird was there when her dad Billy Brown died, and she realized that there was no way that medical personnel could save him.

The family lived too far away from a facility that could help him, and they couldn’t airlift him to a hospital because of his weak heart.

Snowbird broke down when talking about this tough moment.

“The helicopter came, and they assessed it, and he was too bad to take him in the helicopter,” she said about the moment on Alaskan Bush People. “They couldn’t continue CPR on him or take him anywhere because his heart wouldn’t beat on its own.”

She said they told her there was nothing they could do and that the kids needed to say goodbye to Billy while they still had the chance.

“I know dad would want for us not to be sad and to go on,” Snowbird said in the episode. “But honestly, going forward seems impossible because every day seems like a nightmare that I can’t wake up from. Or hell.”

Alaskan Bush People moving on after Billy Brown death

While Snowbird revealed how hard it is to go on without her dad, Billy, the entire family has decided to move on because that is what their dad would have wanted.

Mother Ami Brown said that “It’s sad, we miss him and we wish he were still with us, but you have to be strong and continue with life. The dream hasn’t died, nor has it changed.”

Bear agrees, and he said that Alaskan Bush People would continue as a show for as long as people want to follow their lives.

“That’s really what my dad wanted, to make sure us and the next generations would be set up with a self-sustainable home where we could live free,” Bear said.

“Final season in mind? Maybe when I’m like 99 on my deathbed, but then hopefully the show will continue with the next generation.”

Alaskan Bush People airs on Sunday nights at 8/7c on Discovery.