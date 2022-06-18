Alaskan Bush People’s Raiven Brown shows off ultrasound pics and baby bump

Raiven and Bear Brown from Alaskan Bush People. Pic credit: Discovery

It has been a crazy year for Alaskan Bush People star Bear Brown and his wife Raiven.

The year started with the two getting married after a long on-again-off-again relationship.

Just a couple of short months later, Bear Brown spent a weekend in jail for alleged domestic abuse but was soon back home with Raiven, who asked the judge to dismiss the no-contact order.

Then, Raiven announced she was pregnant.

Raiven shows off ultrasound photos of new baby

Raiven Brown has been clear that, despite the recent arrest of Bear Brown, she is all in on her marriage.

In February, a fan asked if Raivan and Bear planned to have another child. Her response was that “if God sees it fit :).”

It seemed he found fit, as Raiven is now seven weeks pregnant. This means that she got pregnant at the end of April. This was one week after she asked the judge to release the no-contact order.

Now, she is showing how excited she is about having the couple’s second baby.

She posted a video on TikTok of her dancing to the song Hug Me by Pharrell Williams & Trey Parker. She then signaled to come closer and then showed the ultrasound photos of her new baby.

On the screen, she wrote, “Baby is just shy of 7 weeks! We have a Heartbeat so happy!”

She then rubbed her baby bump and smiled to the camera.

Raiven and Bear just celebrated River’s birthday

The new baby should be due around the start of February 2023.

That means their two children will have birthdays close to each other. Raiven and Bear just celebrated River’s birthday in March, as his birthday is March 9.

“My momma heart is sad my boy is growing so fast. But I am so happy to see him grow every day,” Raiven wrote at the time. “He’s so smart and such a sweet kid, I am such a lucky momma. Happy second birthday my love I hope you have a fun day!”

She also showed off a throwback photo on TikTok of the pregnancy test when she learned she was pregnant with River.

Raiven originally revealed she was pregnant with the new baby with River and Bear’s help, as they all had their hands on each other and then removed them to show the rope toy, announcing the new baby.

Alaskan Bush People is on hiatus from Discovery.