Alaskan Bush People’s Raiven Adams rips into critical fans

Raiven Adams suddenly ended up back in the eye of Alaskan Bush People in the last few months.

This started when people claimed they saw Raiven back with the Brown family rather than her home in Texas.

It then picked up steam when she and Bear Brown began posting pictures of themselves with their baby boy.

It is almost assured that Raiven will be on the next season of Alaskan Bush People, as she seems to be back with Bear, trying to give their relationship a chance again.

Now, with her name back in fans’ mouths, she is lashing out at some of the more disrespectful fans.

Raiven lashes out at fans concerning breast feeding

Some fans have lashed out at Raiven Adams concerning breast feeding babies in public.

The outspoken Alaskan Bush People star wasn’t standing for it.

She responded to the commenters with a TikTok video.

In the video, Raiven said she was confused at people making hateful comments about breastfeeding in public and then she compared it to eating meat in front of other people.

Raiven said in the video that people will sit around eating dead animals in public and see nothing wrong with it, but they consider a mother feeding her child natural milk in public to be disgusting.

Raiven responds to fans in the TikTok comments

As expected, the comments were split down the middle, with some fans taking her side and others saying that modesty should be important as well.

One person commented, “it’s modesty.. just drape a blanket over yourself. the meat around the table is in a pot with a lid or a bowl too.

Raiven responded, “I’ve never seen a mom just take off her entire shirt and breastfeed pulling up their shirt a bit and the baby latching on is not walking around with.”

Raiven then went into her reasoning even more in the comment section.

Raiven wrote, “something that’s sexualized or attractive to you automatically shouldn’t be when a child is involved PERIOD should not even cross your mind don’t even.”

She continued, “if you believe it’s not very modest then don’t do it. :) simple as that but you don’t decide what other women do and your opinion isn’t superior.”

Alaskan Bush People is on hiatus. The next season should arrive sometime in 2022.