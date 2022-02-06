Alaskan Bush People’s Rain Brown temporarily banned from TikTok

Rain Brown from Alaskan Bush People. Pic credit: @heroofkirrkwell/Instagram

TikTok has become the biggest social media platform on the planet, with over a billion users and more visitors than even Facebook.

However, one member of the Alaskan Bush People family recently had some problems with TikTok, and the platform banned her.

Luckily for Rain Brown, she got things worked out and returned to the social media platform.

Rain Brown suspended from TikTok

Rain Brown excitedly started a TikTok account and was ready to deliver short videos for her fans.

However, TikTok banned her from the service for an interesting reason.

The site didn’t believe it was really her.

After months of trying to convince TikTok that it was really her, the social media platform finally agreed to reactivate her account.

She celebrated this with a post on Instagram.

“Finally fixed my TikTok, @tiktok plz don’t ban me this time it’s actually me lol link is in my bio,” Rain wrote, before adding the hashtags, #staystrong, #stayhappy, #tiktok, #abp, #rainbrown, and #alaskanbushpeople.

So, what can you get from Rain Brown if you follow her on TikTok?

So far, there isn’t much. She has over 3,450 followers and 1,082 likes, and she has one video, which has eclipsed over 6,000 views.

That video has her looking at the camera while the trending song, That’s Not My Name by The Ting Tings is playing. She wrote, “Is this how you TikTok?”

Alaskan Bush People on TikTok

Rain Brown isn’t alone on TikTok. Other members of the Alaskan Bush People family are also there.

This includes Bam Bam Brown, as the previously shy member of the Brown family brings fans behind the scenes with him on the ranch.

In one video from December, Bam Bam thanked all his fans for their support, prayers, and love. He also thanked people for being “honorary members” of the Wolf Pack. He finished by sending his condolences to anyone going through similar losses in their lives.

Bear Brown’s new wife, Raiven, is also a regular on TikTok. She and Bear used the platform to help a family at Christmas, but she is mostly known for clashing with fans who mock her and the show.

In one video, she blasted a fan who made fun of Gabe for wearing eyeliner, and she made it clear she won’t take insults from anyone.

Alaskan Bush People is on hiatus. The reality series should return to Discovery later in 2022.