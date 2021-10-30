Alaskan Bush People’s Billy Brown made ominous comments days before his death

The Brown family from Alaskan Bush People. Pic credit: Discovery

Alaskan Bush People patriarch Billy Brown died earlier this year and this season will show the moments that led to his death.

With fans tensely awaiting the moment he died, many saw a moment on last Sunday’s episode where Billy said something ominous that could have led his family to believe he knew he was dying soon.

A lot of this season was about Billy Brown setting his family up to succeed without him, although none of them seemed to realize that is what he was doing.

What he said last Sunday night had dark undertones for fans who knew his death is near.

What did Billy Brown say on Alaskan Bush People?

On this past Sunday’s episode of Alaskan Bush People, Billy Brown was helping his kids with the homestead and then he said something that might come back to haunt them.

“God has blessed me so much, but I won’t be around forever,” Billy said.

Sign up for our newsletter!

None of his kids could have expected that he would only be around for a few more days.

“To me, the most important thing is to make sure that the family core would go on,” Billy went on to say. “This is an important time. The ranch will go on forever as long as it’s set up right. The ranch must keep growing.”

Just a few days later, in February of this year, Billy Brown died following a fatal seizure in his Washington home.

Billy Brown’s family say goodbye on Alaskan Bush People

Billy Brown’s kids said goodbye to their dad on Sunday’s episode.

“It’s really hard to think about life without dad,” Snowbird Brown said about losing her father. “Dad has always been my hero and he always will be.”

“Dad was my guardian angel. No matter what happened, he would always be there,” Rain Brown said about her father’s passing.

Josh “Bam Bam” Brown also posted a message on Instagram.

“When I was a kid, my Mom and Dad taught me that this world can be a dark place, and that it’s our job to shine light wherever we can,” Josh wrote.

“They taught me that when it’s hard, when you want to fall to the ground and cry, when everything in you says give up, that is when you must keep going, when you must have courage and faith.”

“Da never cared about money or fame. What he did care about was family, faith and freedom. Da once said that if our show made just one person smile, and brought light into just one persons’ life, even for just a moment, then it was worth all of it.”

Alaskan Bush People airs on Sunday nights at 8/7c on Discovery.