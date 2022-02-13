Alaskan Bush People’s Bear Brown honors his father Billy one year after death

Billy Brown talking to Bear Brown on Alaskan Bush People. Pic credit: Discovery

One year after his father Billy Brown died, Alaskan Bush People star Bear Brown still struggles with his loss.

Bear moved on and tried to start a new chapter of his life this year by marrying his long-time girlfriend, and the mother of his son, Raiven Adams.

However, there is still a hole in his heart after his father Billy left his life, and Bear took the time to honor him on the anniversary of his death.

Bear Brown honors Billy Brown on anniversary of death

Bear Brown posted a beautiful tribute to his dad on his Instagram account for his fans.

While Bear keeps his Instagram private to all but those he let in, the words were still beautiful.

“One year ago today I lost my Dad, Da, to be honest it hasn’t gotten any easier without him, I still miss him just as much,” Bear wrote on the post.

“In truth nothing eases the pain, I just try to be the best I can for those around me and I’m trying to enjoy every moment of every day that I have with the ones I love! Life is far too short to take for granted the time we have!”

“Live, love, laugh, be free and remember you never know when it’s the last time you’ll see someone you care about, or when it might be your last day! Don’t take it for granted. God bless.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Pic credit: @bearbrownthekingofextreme/Instagram

Matt Brown also posts tribute to their dad

Matt Brown and Bear Brown still seem to be estranged, even after their dad’s death. That was made evident when Bear’s wife Raiven lashed out at fans asking about Matt not being at the wedding.

However, Matt still misses his dad as well and he posted on his own Instagram account about a great memory he had of Billy Brown.

His memories revolved around Billy singing the rubber ducky song from Sesame Street when things were going well and he was happy.

“Now days I catch myself doing it sometimes,” Matt wrote in the post.

While Matt Brown and Bear Brown seem to be farther apart than ever, seeing the two brothers both remembering their dad and what he meant to them shows that that might be closer than even they know.

Billy Brown died in February 2021 following a seizure.

Alaskan Bush People is on hiatus. The reality series will return to Discovery later in 2022.