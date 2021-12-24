Alaskan Bush People’s Bear and Raiven reveal how they are spending Christmas

Bear Brown and Raiven from Alaskan Bush People. Pic credit: @riv3rs_m0mma/Instagram

Alaskan Bush People is not currently on the air at the moment, but Bear Brown is keeping fans updated on his Christmas celebration.

While Matt Brown already said he wouldn’t be spending Christmas with his family this year, Bear is spending his with his immediate family.

Both Bear and Raiven Adams have posted some social media posts that shows how they are spending Christmas this year.

Alaskan Bush People’s Bear Brown and Raiven Adams Christmas greetings

Raiven posted some new photos on Instagram showing her and son River enjoying the snow.

The Alaskan Bush People family are enjoying what looks like a beautiful white Christmas in Washington.

There were also a great picture of Bear and Raiven together in front of a giant snowman.

Raiven posted, “Had a wonderful birthday thanks to everyone who could make it” along with the photos.

There was also some sledding, with River looking like he was having the time of his life.

Bear and Raiven make a fans Christmas better

Bear Brown and Raiven Adams look like they are having the time of their lives this Christmas with young River.

They also made sure that one lucky fan would have a good Christmas, even if life had gotten in the way in 2021.

Bear Brown and Raiven Adams posted something on TikTok, offering to help a family at Christmas.

All people had to do was comment below the video if they knew someone who needed help this Christmas.

Bear and Raiven then picked out a family that needed help and they would ensure they got their gifts in time for Christmas this year.

Raiven and Bear picked out the name and then bought and sent them toys and household items for Christmas this year.

This is also the first year that Bear Brown and his siblings have celebrated Christmas since the death of their father Billy Brown.

The death was especially tough on Bear.

“I took it pretty hard. We all did, really, because Da’s passing was pretty unexpected,” Bear said. “Everyone I passed on the road or saw me in a store would give me condolences and say how sorry they were.”

“And it’s hard,” Bear continued. “I’ve been trying to just keep as strong as I can with both my family and the public. Mom has actually been the stone — she’s been the strongest, to be honest. I have broken down a couple of times in tears and stuff.”

Alaskan Bush People is on hiatus. The show should return to Discovery later in 2022.