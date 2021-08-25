Alaskan Bush People: Noah Brown shows off son’s arts and crafts project

Noah Brown had fun showing off Eli’s homemade toy. Pic credit: Discovery Channel

Noah Brown, known best for his time on the Alaskan Bush People, proudly showed off his son Elijah’s bush arts and craft project.

The engineer of the Wolf Pack usually is quite reserved when it comes to sharing his family life online. But the proud father showed off his two-year-old son’s Eli newest toy that he made himself.

Eli has a new toy

Along with a photo of a multi-colored hammer, Noah shared an Instagram post writing, “Eli has really gotten into playing with these little foam Swords, so when one broke, I used its blade for a handle on this hammer I made him.”

The gushing father shared, “I will post the finished product and his reaction to the reveal next.”

The Alaskan Bush People star shared that he used his own Thor look-alike hammer as a prototype for his son’s foam weapon. The large tool was silver and sturdy; Noah hoped his son would like to have a copycat version.

Eli’s hammer started out bright orange and pink, but after a coat of paint, it is now silver and black. Noah posted an update that showed his son completely in love with his new toy.

Eli looked like a mini Thor

The Alaskan Bush People star wrote, “Here is Eli’s finished hammer and his reaction to it, we hope that y’all guys enjoy it as much as we did. More.”

Eli was over the moon as he ran around pounding the ground. The toddler even looked like a mini Thor, thanks to his blonde hair.

The father of one set the toy hammer behind his son in the grass and told Eli to turn around. Followers could hear his excitement as he picked it up and hugged it.

Eli could be heard screaming, “it’s like daddy’s!” He also told the camera that he was holding a “little hammer.”

Noah and his wife, Rhain Alisha, are expecting their second child in the not too distant future. Back in May, Noah shared the first ultrasound of their bundle of joy.

The Alaskan Bush People star has yet to reveal any more information on the due date or whether it is a boy or a girl. But one thing is for sure, Noah will have a fun time making toys for Eli and his sibling.

The Alaskan Bush People is currently on hiatus.