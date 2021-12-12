Alaskan Bush People net worth: How rich is the Brown family?

Alaskan Bush People family photo. Pic credit: Discovery

The Alaskan Bush People remain popular because they live off the grid and live off the land.

However, they also have a reality TV show that has been airing for years on Discovery, and these shows pay a lot of money for content.

The Brown family also owns a large amount of land, which costs a lot of money and adds to their net worth.

So, how rich are the Alaskan Bush People?

Alaskan Bush People net worth

Billy Brown’s death brought a lot of things to light for fans of Alaskan Bush People.

After his death, Ami Brown said there was no will and asked to take control of their estate. She reported that his assets were worth $439,000, with $415,000 in property on their four parcels of land. She also reported there was $2,000 in their bank account.

After his reported medical bills totaling $27,000, Ami Brown was left with a $412,000 net worth.

Some sources previously claimed that Billy Brown’s net worth was around $500,000, so this lines up based on the medical bills, purchases, and Ami’s previous health problems.

However, that was only for Billy and Ami Brown.

The kids are also paid for their appearances on the show.

Rain Brown (18) reportedly receives between $8000 to $15,000 per episode, while Snowbird (26) makes around $60,000 per year from just filming.

The brothers reportedly make even more.

Based on their reported pay from Alaskan Bush People, Gabe has a net worth of $150,000, Josh is worth around $300,000, Noah is worth around $90,000, and Bear has a net worth of approximately $160,000.

These are all just estimated based on their salary from the show.

Alaskan Bush People’s mountain home

As mentioned, legal documents show that part of Ami’s net worth is the $415,000 in property on their four parcels of land.

This sits on a 4,000-foot mountain in Tonasket, Washington, where they purchased the 500 acres of land after living in Los Angeles during Ami’s battle with lung cancer.

“Billy Brown bought four separate large properties near where the family is currently filming at the Lodge on Palmer Lake,” a source told Radar Online in 2018.

“One property is 65 acres. One is 190 acres. One is 40 acres and the last one is 140 acres. The total land mass bought by Mr. Brown is roughly 435 acres … And yes, he paid cash.”

Alaskan Bush People is on hiatus. The show should return sometime in 2022.