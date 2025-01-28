Alaskan Bush People alum Noah Brown reveals split from Rhain Brown

Noah Brown was front and center while Alaskan Bush People aired on Discovery Channel from 2014 to 2022, so it makes sense that viewers are still invested in his life.

To appease those viewers, Noah has kept his social media followers informed about the changes in his life, good or bad.

On Monday morning, he shared an unsettling video confirming that he and his wife, Rhain Brown, had separated.

Rhain was present in the video but made it clear that she didn’t plan to update followers on any changes in their relationship status from now on.

Rhain said as much while sporting a vacant expression for the four-minute-long clip. Simply put, you could cut the tension with a knife.

Without the show on the air, there’s understandably a lot of context missing about their split, but fans have been questioning why Noah spent so much time out of the main home in recent social media posts.

The father of two revealed in the video that he had been living in the guest house and was focused on getting it up to his standard.

There’s a silver lining to Noah and Rhain’s split

The former couple revealed that the upside of them still living on the same property line is that Noah can see the kids whenever he wants. However, there is one caveat: He must text Rhain to get the go-ahead before walking into the residence.

Rhain also revealed that she’s enjoying not asking Noah to do things around the house, hinting that some of their issues stemmed from her feeling like he wasn’t pulling his weight.

Despite their stoic expressions in the video, they aren’t done trying to salvage their relationship.

Noah admitted he had contacted the marriage counselor and hadn’t heard back, but judging by their body language, some deeply rooted issues will need to be resolved if they have any hope of repairing things.

Rhain pointed out their relationship was always better whenever Noah returned from Alaska because she felt that absence made the heart grow fonder.

Is an Alaskan Bush People spinoff on the way?

With the series no longer airing, it seems their relationship faltered when they spent more time together.

There have been rumblings that we could get a new Alaskan Bush People spinoff featuring the next generation of the family in Alaska, which could be interesting if there are storylines worthy of a platform.

If it ever comes to fruition, it could also chart the ups and downs of Noah and Rhain’s relationship.

Then again, a key storyline could be the fraught dynamic between Noah and his sister Rain, whom he claimed threatened to kill him late last year.

Alaskan Bush People may be over, but the drama swirling around the family continues.