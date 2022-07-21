Alana Thompson admits weight loss surgery is ‘probably the easiest way’ to lose the weight ‘fast’

Alana Thompson believe weight loss surgery is the way to lose weight “fast.” Pic credit: @honeybooboo/Instagram

Alana Thompson may be a teenager, but she is ready to make some adult decisions regarding her weight.

It was recently revealed that the Mama June: Road to Redemption star would undergo weight loss surgery next month after her 17th birthday.

That isn’t exactly accurate, though.

While Alana is considering the procedure, she hasn’t committed to going through with it all the way yet.

This isn’t the first time the family has dealt with weight loss surgery. Mama June Shannon underwent a procedure that helped her lose weight, and for a while, she kept it off, but she has gained a lot of it back over the last few years.

So what’s the real reason behind Alana Thompson considering weight loss surgery?

Alana Thompson thinks weight loss surgery will be the ‘easiest’ way to lose weight

In an exclusive interview with Entertainment Tonight, Alana Thompson talked about possibly undergoing weight loss surgery.

The reality TV star said, “I know for a fact I could get in the gym and I know for a fact I could diet and I know for a fact I can do this to lose my weight.”

She continued, “So, I just think I don’t have motivation, and I feel like the surgery would be, like, probably the easiest way to just, like, lose it fast.”

Initially, the topic of Alana and the weight loss surgery was brought up, it was insinuated she wanted to do it to get healthy. Now, it seems like it could be the way she goes because she thinks she is going to lose 100 pounds instantly. However, the lifestyle change will be vital in keeping it off, especially if she wants to see success long-term.

Alana told the publication, “If I do go through with the surgery, I think I would be willing to change my lifestyle because my manager told me, like, you basically lose 100 pounds basically instant[ly].”

What is Alana Thompson up to now?

It’s likely that she and her sisters, Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon and Jessica Shannon, are filming for another season of Mama June: Road to Redemption.

Pumpkin recently shared she was expecting again on the show, and in May, she gave birth to twins. With the season finale airing this week, there’s a lot more story to tell.

Alana lives with Pumpkin, as official custody was awarded to her earlier this year. She has been taking care of her since Mama June Shannon spiraled out of control with drugs and will continue to do so moving forward.

Mama June: Road to Redemption airs Fridays at 9/8c on WEtv.