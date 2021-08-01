Alana Paolucci on Love Island USA: Who is the new Islander and where can you find her on Instagram?

Alana Paolucci on Love Island USA. Pic credit: CBS

Alana Paolucci is one of three new girls showing up on Love Island USA Sunday night.

With fan voting likely to send some Islanders home on Sunday night, three more new girls get a chance to turn some heads in the villa and test the relationships on the island.

Alana will have as good a chance as anyone to find new love.

Who is Alana Paolucci on Love Island?

One of the new girls is Alana Paolucci.

Alana is a 28-year-old model from New York City, although she currently lives in Los Angeles.

According to her LinkedIn account, Alana went to the University at Buffalo, where he received her B.A. in Communication.

She has worked as a social media manager and a real estate assistant before taking a job at commercial real estate advisor Avison Young in 2019. She serves as their marketing coordinator.

How can you follow Alana Paolucci on Instagram?

You can follow Alana Paolucci on Instagram at @alanapaolucci.

In her bio, Alana calls herself a “half human” movie character.

Unlike many Islanders, her introduction to Love Island USA is not the cast photo but a short gif of her in a bikini. The caption reads: “Alright babiessssssss. I know Alana has been MIA for over a month now. But its FINALLY TIME 🥰 catch her on @loveislandusa on @cbs or @paramountplus and support our girl. For the moment, Instagram is run by yours truly.”

A friend, Nikki Mancini, is running her Instagram while Alana is at the villa.

Most of her Instagram photos show her modeling and most take place in California.

Alana has over 66,000 Instagram followers. That number will surely rise once she gets to know the girls on Season 3 of Love Island USA.

Who will Alana find love with on Love Island USA?

Alana will head into the villa after some cast members possibly get voted off after a fan vote. This could leave things open with one or two of the guys.

Right now, Cinco Holland is single and there is a chance that Jeremy Hershberg could end up single again if Genny Shawcross gets voted off the island.

So, who will Alana hook up with first? Tune in this Sunday to see who Alana ends up getting to know in Casa Amor.

Love Island USA Season 3 airs on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Sundays at 9/8c on CBS.