Alana Milne stuns topless in bed while enjoying Italy with Chris Conran

Alana Milne and Chris Conran met and fell in love on Bachelor in Paradise almost two years ago.

Even though they didn’t get engaged on the show, Chris and Alana are still together and are happy as ever.

They often spend time together while traveling the world, which is what they did recently when they spent some seriously sexy time in Italy.

It’s not clear if they’re still there, despite still posting photos of their Italian getaway.

After all, Alana commented on one of her posts a few months back about normalizing sharing vacation photos weeks after you return.

Sign up for our newsletter!

And these most recent photos from Italy are certainly worth sharing, even the ones taken while still lounging around in their room, recovering from all the fun that was had.

Alana Milne and Chris Conran get affectionate in the sheets

One of Alana Milne’s most recent picture sets from Italy doesn’t feature any of the familiar Italian sites. Instead, she showed us just how comfortable they were while spending time indoors.

And for the most part, it looks like Alana and Chris like to spend their inside time in the buff!

In the first photo of the set, Alana was sitting up in bed with the white duvet gathered up to cover her nakedness while looking back at the camera.

The second photo featured Alana in bed while a shirtless Chris leans in for a kiss.

The third photo shows Chris handing Alana an Italian beer while she still enjoyed her time in bed.

The caption for the set was in Italian and read “dolce far niente,” which can be translated to “sweet to do nothing.”

Alana and Chris have the most fun

While their time on Bachelor in Paradise was full of drama and ended on a sour note, their relationship beyond the beach has been a lot of fun — at least, that’s what Alana and Chris are showing fans.

So when it came to their Halloween costumes in 2022, the Bachelor in Paradise cuties made sure to do it up all the way, and they even went for two different couples costumes to set themselves apart from the pack.

The first couple costume for Alana and Chris were Toy Story themed, with him dressed as Woody and her pulling off the hottest Buzz Lightyear we’ve seen.

The second costumes were even better as Chris and Alana transformed themselves into Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian — and they did a great job of impersonating the famous couple too.

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus.