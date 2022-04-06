Alana Milne stuns in a nude bikini alongside shirtless Chris Conran as they relax in a hot tub

Alana Milne and Chris Conran posed in a hot tub together in Alana’s latest Instagram photos. Pic credit: @alanaamilne/Instagram

Bachelor in Paradise couple Alana Milne and Chris Conran have continued to show off their romance after leaving the beaches of Mexico together last summer.

Alana recently took to Instagram to show off their latest excursion in Utah, where she posted photos of the two relaxing in a hot tub at The Cliff Spa.

Alana wore a nude bikini and posed next to shirtless Chris

In the photos, Alana was wearing a nude, shiny, string bikini while sitting next to her boyfriend, Chris Conran. She also posted a solo photo wearing a pair of sunglasses while gazing off to the side of the tub.

The former Season 25 Bachelor contestant tagged the company Leia Swim in the post to shout out where her suit was from.

“Chris found a snow activity I’m good at,” Alana wrote, juxtaposing the hot tub to the snowy mountains surrounding the spa.

In the seventh season of Bachelor in Paradise, Chris Conran became notably known for suddenly leaving Jessenia Cruz for Alana when she arrived on the show. The two were accused of having a relationship before the time of filming, but ultimately denied anything beyond a friendship. After an uproar from other contestants, the couple was eliminated and left the show early, hand in hand.

Although fans may have been upset about his decision at first, many have commented on the post in support of the couple still being together.

Sign up for our newsletter!

One fan wrote, “Damn you guys are rly a sweet couple I’m so happy y’all are together.”

Pic credit: @alanaamilne/Instagram

Another user commented, “Cutest couple to come outta paradiseeee.”

Pic credit: @alanaamilne/Instagram

Chris and Alana’s recent trip to Thailand

Most recently, the couple explored their romance in yet another tropical location – the beaches of Thailand. Alana kept her fans updated with photos and video clips of the two spending time together during her island-hopping birthday trip.

“Spending my birthday in paradise with the love of my life. doesn’t get much better than that,” Alana wrote on her sunset photos taken in Phuket.

Alana also shared another series of photos from the trip of the two in minimal clothing, with Alana in another neutral-colored bikini. The photos showed the happy couple on both beaches and boats, enjoying their time on the Phi Phi Islands of Thailand.

“Island hopping with my bestie >,” she wrote, insinuating that there was nothing better.

In a recent Instagram story, Alana also told her followers that the two have no plans to stop exploring different places together. When asked in a Q&A where they plan to travel next, the Bachelor in Paradise alumni shared her future plans with her fans.

“In a few weeks we’re going to san antonio to see my family,” she wrote, “then at the end of the month heading to stagecoach in California, and after visiting some friends in LA.”

Pic credit: @alanaamilne/Instagram

Although it may have been a messy breakup with Jessenia and a dramatic exit for the couple on the most recent season of Bachelor in Paradise, it seems as if Chris and Alana are doing better than ever as they continue to plan and explore the world together.

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus on ABC.