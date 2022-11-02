Alana Milne and Chris Conran sizzle in ‘Kravis’ and Toy Story costumes

Alana Milne and Chris Conran appeared on Bachelor in Paradise Season 7. Pic credit: @alanaamilne/Instagram

Alana Milne turned up the heat in couples’ costumes with Chris Conran this Halloween.

The Bachelor in Paradise couple dressed as iconic Disney duo Woody and Buzz Lightyear.

They also dressed up as celebrity couple Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker.

Alana and Chris appeared to have a blast at a costume party over the weekend and shared a video from the event.

In both costumes, Alana’s highlighted her curves and toned physique.

Alana’s Halloween posts were a hit with her 31.3k followers, receiving thousands of likes.

Alana Milne shows off curves in Halloween costumes

Alana took to Instagram to share a video in her skimpy Buzz Lightyear costume as she enjoyed a fun night with Chris.

Chris wore a cowboy hat and a long-sleeve plaid top as Woody, while Alana showed off her figure in a busty crop top and matching underwear in Buzz’s signature colors of white, green, and purple.

Alana completed her look with Buzz Lightyear wings attached to her back, fingerless gloves, and white sneakers. She wore her hair down and her makeup minimal.

Alana and Chris packed on the PDA in the video as Chris lifted Alana off the ground and the pair locked lips.

Other clips included the two drinking, dancing, and living it up with their costumed friends.

Alana captioned the post, “To infinity & beyond.”

After rocking Toy Story costumes over Halloween weekend, Alana and Chris impersonated celebrities on Halloween day.

Alana shared a post of her and Chris channeling celebrity couple Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker.

Chris wore a beanie, denim jacket, white tank, and black pants while holding up drumsticks as Travis. He also donned several neck and face tattoos.

Alana again highlighted her curves in a black lacey mini dress with a black choker and her brunette tresses hanging down and straight.

Alana’s post included the couple posing from several angles and getting wrapped in each other’s arms.

The final slide included a letter that read, “To lots of fun adventures, may we destroy each other completely. Love, Kourtney.”

Alana captioned the post with Kourtney and Travis’ couple name, “kravis.”

Alana Milne partners with Princess Polly

Alana recently used her modeling skills to promote Princess Polly boutique.

The Bachelor Nation star shared several photos in a skintight tan dress while posing outdoors in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The classy dress complemented Alana’s curves and included sheer sleeves and a cinched waist.

Alana captioned the post, “Date night ready in @princesspollyboutique. Use my dc 20ALANA for 20% off! 🫶🏻.”

Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.