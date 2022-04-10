Alabama Barker hit the red carpet in this Kourtney Kardashian hand-me-down dress for The Kardashians premiere

Alabama Barker wears Kourtney Kardashian’s dress on the red carpet. Pic credit: @alabamaluellabarker/Instagram

Travis Barker’s 16-year-old daughter, Alabama, shut down the red carpet recently wearing a Dolce & Gabbana dress.

The teen accompanied her dad and soon-to-be stepmom for the premiere of The Kardashians which is set to premiere later this month on Hulu. The blended family posed for the cameras as Alabama stole the show with her glamorous look.

Alabama has a large social media following and shared her fashionable look with her fans on Instagram just before walking the carpet. Amid their praises, some Kardashian fans noticed her dressed looked familiar and were excited to learn it had a special owner before reaching Alabama.

Alabama’s dress belonged to Kourtney first

The dress Alabama wore reportedly costs $2.3K and was owned by Kourtney Kardashian first. She wore the dress years ago during an episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

Alabama raided Kourtney’s closet and found the dress to be a perfect fit. She completed her look by pairing the dress with a matching black Prada handbag and dainty silver jewelry.

She curled her long blonde hair and allowed the curls to drape over her shoulders and kept her makeup soft with a nude lip color.

She shared three poses on Instagram to show off her red-carpet look. The comments section on her post were filled with praises, heart emojis, and smiley faces as fans couldn’t get enough of her look.

Fans comment on Alabama’s look for the red carpet. Pic credit: @alabamaluellabarker/Instagram

She even got a reaction from Kourtney who simply commented a couple of hearts and diamond emojis.

Kourtney Kardashian leaves a simple comment for Alabama. Pic credit: @alabamaluellabarker/Instagram

Kourtney and Travis, who both have children from previous relationships, have embraced their blended family. With their relationship continuing to grow, many fans may feel excited to see Kourtney and Alabama bonding in this way.

The Kardashian family starts a new chapter

The Kardashians is the new reality show coming to Hulu as part of the Kardashian family’s multi-year deal with the streaming platform. After ending their show on E! network, they’ve decided to continue filming their lives as they enter their next chapters.

The show will mostly focus on the women in the family as they take the next steps in their careers and personal lives. Kourtney’s relationship with Travis Barker will be a major storyline in the first season as their romance is already in high gear. Fans will get a look into their relationship, and how it blossomed from their long-standing friendship into something romantic.

The family has said the show will be bigger than their former show and will show a different side of the family. From divorce, co-parenting, business ventures, and finding love again, they each will show a new level of vulnerability and transparency that fans may find refreshing.

The Kardashians premieres April 14 on Hulu.