After siding with his son-in-law Andrei at the Happily Ever After Tell All, Chuck explained how Andrei could betray him

Chuck chose his son-in-law’s side in the family and divulged how Andrei could betray him. Pic credit: TLC

From the things that were said and explained at the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever Tell All, it became clear that Chuck sided with Andrei over his son Charlie. With that said, Chuck revealed the thing that Andrei could do that he would consider a betrayal.

It’s no secret that Andrei would not have the success he does in the house flipping business without Chuck’s guidance. Andrei also tends to play into Chuck’s good nature and manipulates him to get what he wants.

During the Tell All, Chuck didn’t necessarily admit that he chose to work with Andrei over his son Charlie, but it was definitely implied.

Furthermore, when asked what Andrei could do to betray him, Chuck answered it would be if Andrei branched out on his own and started competing against him.

Chuck Potthast revealed what Andrei Castravet could do to betray him

By virtue of Chuck now working closely with Andrei and not working with Charlie anymore, it means that Chuck chose his son-in-law over his son.

Chuck’s worst fear with Andrei, however, is if Andrei were to take everything Chuck taught him and start his own business in the same area, meaning they would be in competition.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Andrei previously joked about going against his father-in-law before Chuck said he would absolutely take it as a betrayal.

After that statement, Andrei kept quiet and had nothing to say to reassure Chuck that he would never do that.

Andrei may end up competing with Chuck in the future, which Chuck would see as a betrayal. Pic credit: TLC

Will the Potthast family get their own 90 Day Fiance spinoff?

The Potthast family and Andrei have a lot of controversies and have been making good reality television within the 90 Day Fiance franchise for years now. With that said, it’s possible for them to get their own spinoff like The Family Chantel and Darcey & Stacey.

There are plenty of viewers that love to hate the Potthast family and that also genuinely like some of the people in the family.

90 Day Fiance fans will have to stay tuned to find out if TLC will decide on doing a spinoff for the dramatic family.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way returns for Season 3 on Sunday, August 29 on TLC at 8/7c.