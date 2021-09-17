After looking at Stacey’s plastic surgery transformation, critics think Darcey influenced her

Darcey & Stacey critics think that Darcey is the one behind the decision to get a lot of plastic surgery. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance viewers met Stacey Silva back when her twin sister Darcey was dating Jesse on Before the 90 Days. It was apparent then that both Darcey and Stacey had some work done and they talked about getting cosmetic procedures done together. Since that time, the Silva twins have gotten a lot more plastic surgeries and many viewers are convinced that Darcey is behind it and that Stacey just goes along.

This conversation started on Reddit when a viewer pulled a side-by-side comparison post from Instagram of Stacey when viewers first met her next to what she looks like now. To that end, this critic shared that they think Darcey is the one that insists on plastic surgeries.

The Silva twins don’t do things apart and prefer to remain as similar as possible. It’s possible that since Darcey is the most insecure of the two that she is the one who wants all the operations and Stacey is complacent.

It’s hard to say whether they influence each other or if Darcey is the driving force, but the popular opinion is that Darcey spearheads the plastic transformation.

Darcey & Stacey critics think that Darcey Silva is the one wanting to get plastic surgeries and that Stacey Silva is complacent

The critic who brought the Instagram post to Reddit based their argument on Darcey being the one who controls when and what surgeries they get by evidencing Stacey’s reluctance to get veneers on Darcey & Stacey.

They wrote as their subject, “Seen this on IG, she looks so different and pretty back then, I think Darcey has influenced her so much, just like getting veneers even if she’s not sure.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Other Redditors also got the impression that Darcey was in charge of the plastic surgery decisions.

One person referenced a YouTube video they watched where Darcey and Stacey were at a cosmetic surgery consultation. They noted, “I was struck by the difference from the show. On the procedure video Darcey clearly led and talked the most, and Stacey almost always looked to Darcey before saying anything. Completely different than their ‘official’ dynamic.”

Redditors agreed that Stacey takes a back seat to Darcey’s decision-making. Pic credit: @u/Dargrant83/Reddit

Another critic offered their opinion. They remarked, “I always had the impression it was Stacey who was behind wanting the fake Barbie look and Darcey is the one who goes along with it. But the most recent episodes show Darcey being the one pushing for it.”

Another person on Reddit shared their opinions on whose idea the plastic surgery is. Pic credit: @u/Dargrant83/Reddit

Darcey & Stacey viewers will watch the Silva twins have major surgery

Darcey & Stacey viewers have already watched the twins get their teeth shaved down to nubs for the fitting of veneers, but there is more hard-to-watch content still to come.

The twins will undergo a Barbie touchup in Turkey as part of their transformation. This includes barbie noses, a lip lift, breast reduction and lift, and lipo to name a few.

It’s unclear how much of the process will be shown but viewers should prepare themselves for an episode with a lot of surgery.

Darcey & Stacey airs Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.