AEW champion Britt Baker wants to compete on Dancing with the Stars

Britt Baker as the AEW Women’s Champion. Pic credit: TNT

Britt Baker has thrown her name into the ring when it comes to appearing on another popular reality show.

The AEW Women’s Champion is already one of the best female professional wrestlers in the world today, but she has a little more she wants to give.

Britt said in a recent interview that she would love to appear on Dancing with the Stars, which she calls her favorite talent show.

AEW’s Britt Baker wants to be on Dancing with the Stars

Britt Baker has rose to the top of the AEW wrestling shows and currently holds the Women’s Championship.

She appeared on Barstool Sports’ Rasslin’ and talked about her career and what she wants to do in the future.

That is when she talked about Dancing with the Stars.

“My favorite talent winning show is absolutely Dancing with the Stars and I’m manifesting my — I’m gonna be on it, yeah,” Baker said.

“… Well, I’m not cast for it yet, but I’m manifesting it. I’m gonna win the Mirrorball Trophy. I’m gonna be the first-ever professional wrestler to be both a champion and a Mirrorball Trophy champion.”

There have been wrestlers on Dancing with the Stars before.

Mike “The Miz” Mizanin was on Season 30 and became a huge favorite before he ended up falling into the bottom two with JoJo Siwa and going home.

Stacy Keibler was one of the most successful to appear on the show, as she made it to the finals and placed third for the season.

Someone Britt Baker knows well, former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho was also on Dancing with the Stars in Season 12. He ended up as the fifth person eliminated.

One of the more famous wrestlers to appear on the show was Nikki Bella in Season 25. Her fame was due to two reasons, as she was a hugely popular WWE superstar who was dating John Cena went she went on the show.

Nikki is now married to her DWTS partner, Artem Chigvintsev.

Could Britt Baker be the next? She seems to be manifesting the idea.

AEW’s Marko Stunt tried out for The Voice.

Britt Baker isn’t the only AEW superstar who wants to be on a reality show.

Marko Stunt revealed recently that he sent in an audition tape for The Voice Season 22.

“Just sent in my stuff for this round of The Voice,” Marko wrote. “Could take a couple weeks to hear back, but I’m excited to be taking this journey, and I’m excited to keep you guys updated! Things have been weird lately, but seeing you all support me, regardless of what’s going on is amazing.”

Marko was part of a trios team that included Luke Perry’s son Jack “Jungleboy” Perry and Luchasaurus.

Reality TV fans know Luchasaurus from the reality series Big Brother. Luchasaurus is Austin Matelson, who finished fifth in season 17.

Dancing with the Stars is on hiatus and will return in late 2022. AEW Dynamite airs on TBS on Wednesdays at 8/7c and AEW Rampage airs on TNT on Fridays at 10/9c.