Aesha Scott teases Below Deck Down Under Season 2, reveals ‘gift’ the show has given her

Aesha gushes over working on Below Deck Down Under. Pic credit: Peacock

Aesha Scott has given Below Deck Down Under fans something to talk about as she teased Season 2 and opened up about what the show means to her.

News that Below Deck Down Under Season 2 was officially happening was dropped at BravoCon in October.

At the fan event, Aesha and Captain Jason Chambers unveiled a sneak peek at the upcoming season.

While the premiere is still months away, Aesha isn’t letting that stop her from hinting at things to come for her, Captain Jason, and the rest of the crew.

No, she didn’t give away any spoilers.

Sign up for our newsletter!

However, Aesha did gush over the show and how the Below Deck franchise has changed her life.

Aesha Scott teases Below Deck Down Under Season 2

Speaking to The U.S. Sun, Aesha revealed that right now, it’s a waiting game to see when Below Deck Down Under Season 2.

As she waits, though, Aesha shared that the second time around as chief stew was much easier for her. The challenge of helping Captain Jason launch a new Below Deck spin-off was hard.

“I felt much more relaxed coming into the next season. And so, season 2 is where the kind of more season 4 Aesha comes out, you know, I feel like the real silly me comes back out a lot more,” she shared.

The Season 4 she is referring to is, of course, her debut into the Below Deck family on Below Deck Mediterranean Season 4. Aesha quickly became a fan favorite thanks to her boatmance with Jack Stirrup, as well as her close friendship with Hannah Ferrier and Anastasia Surmava.

Although she’s not one to brag, Aesha knows she’s a fan favorite and believes that’s why she was chosen to help launch the new franchise. Aesha also thinks placing her with Captain Jason was the right way to get Below Deck fans to check out the new show.

Below Deck Down Under star Aesha Scott reveals the ‘gift the show has given her

Aesha feels honored to be part of Below Deck Down Under for another season. Since she’s on reality television, Aesha knows that it’s important to use her voice and platform.

“If you have a platform and a following, you need to use it responsibly and be a good role model,” Aesha expressed to Distractify.

Along with being a good role model, Aesha spilled the best gift the show has given her is “words of encouragement” or “positivity” from fans after she opens up on the show.

Aesha Scott enjoys sharing her life on reality television. She admitted she’s an open book, especially after having a romance play out on reality television.

Stay tuned for more details on Below Deck Down Under Season 2 as they emerge.

In the meantime, Aesha’s been keeping busy with some stunning photoshoots check out her latest one here.

Below Deck Down Under Season 1 is streaming on Peacock.