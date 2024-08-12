Below Deck Med is no stranger to having rude, obnoxious, and demanding charter guests on the show.

It wouldn’t be as entertaining without the crew dealing with those personalities.

However, sometimes, a guest can go way too far, crossing the line from entertaining to disgusting.

Aesha Scott is on the receiving end of the latter on Below Deck Med, thanks to a new crop of charter guests.

In the latest preview video for the hit yachting show, dinner gets nasty when a guest tries to school the chief stew.

The reason for the schooling is all about etiquette and a butter knife. Yes, you read the last part correctly.

Aesha Scott claps back at rude charter guest in Below Deck Med preview

It’s charter number six for the Mustique crew. Lucky for them, it’s a short charter, too, because primary Mahisha and her pals are beyond a handful.

The latest preview features a likely intoxicated guest, Neysla, who gets annoyed over a butter knife. Neysla claims to know silverware etiquette rules and decides to give Aesha a lesson on them.

When Neysla tries to school Aesha, the chief stew snaps right back, explaining the guest is wrong. Aesha politely shared it’s a fish knife not a butter knife but Neysla isn’t listening.

The charter guest hits back at Aesha with an insult.

“Well, your caviar service sucked, just saying,” Neysla snapped at the chief stew.

Although Aesha kept her cool, she mumbled as she walked away, making it clear she had no issues hitting back at the guest.

Aesha Scott’s prepared to get in trouble

Below Deck Med fans rarely see Aesha get testy with a guest, but Neysla brings it out of her. In her confessional, Aesha goes off, insisting she doesn’t care if she gets fired for hitting back at Neysla.

“These are people who claim they are from the upper class, and it’s like, ‘well, where is the class part?’ I am experienced enough, and I’m good enough at my job that I actually don’t care if biting back at these guests gets me in trouble. I’ve got to stand up for myself at some point,” she expresses.

Aesha Scott’s hitting back at the charter guest isn’t the only indication that this charter is going to be challenging.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, primary guest Mahisha makes the most ridiculous demand the second she arrives on the Mustique yacht.

Make sure to tune in to find out what other drama these Below Deck Med guests bring.

