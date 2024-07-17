Adam Lambert reveals he ‘tripped on acid’ ahead of American Idol audition

Adam Lambert is speaking out about his time on American Idol, 15 years after he finished second in the singing competition’s eighth season to Kris Allen.

The 42-year-old has enjoyed continued success following his stint on the then-Fox series.

In a new interview on Made in Chelsea alum Jamie Laing’s Great Company podcast, the singer opened up about what led him to the show.

“I tripped on acid and had this amazing experience where I saw my fear in front of me … as a physical manifestation,” he recalled of a time he was at a music festival.

Adam said he was “in the desert and heard the voice of some higher power.”

“It was like ‘kick it away,’ and I kicked it away, and I saw it shoot across the floor,” he claimed.

Adam Lambert reveals what led him to American Idol

As a result, Adam told himself that he was “gonna say yes to everything, I’m gonna put my eggs in more than one basket,” he said.

Adam appeared on American Idol when the series was still generating marketable contestants.

In recent years, singing competitions have had great talent, but the winners and showstopping performers have struggled to break free from the show to the point that many wonder why these shows are still produced.

Adam is up there with Kelly Clarkson, Jennifer Hudson, Carrie Underwood, Katherine McPhee, and Jordin Sparks, who have all made it big in the years following their time competing on the series.

Adam is currently a member of Queen + Adam Lambert, a band that has succeeded greatly over the years.

It’s crazy to think about the season’s trajectory if Adam wasn’t present because his talent made him a force to be reckoned with.

Other American Idol news

In other American Idol news, the series’ future is uncertain after Katy Perry’s stunning departure.

The former hitmaker recently released her comeback single, “Woman’s World,” as she aims to focus on her music career instead of judging potential singers.

However, the song failed to garner much traction and has been ridiculed by many fans.

This isn’t an excellent sign for the launch of her sixth studio album, “143”, which is set for release in September.

Could Katy reverse course and rejoin American Idol?

Possibly, but Luke Bryan’s recent comments suggest that he and Lionel Richie may not even be back.

ABC is seemingly weighing its options regarding the show’s future, and a revamped judging panel would be a great way to rejuvenate the series.

American Idol is currently on hiatus. Season 23 is set to premiere on ABC in 2025.