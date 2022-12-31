ABP: Raiven Brown says they’ve chosen a baby name just weeks before due date

ABP star Raiven Brown says she and Bear Brown have chosen a name for their second child as her due date approaches. Pic credit: Discovery

Alaskan Bush People personality Raiven Brown is in the final weeks of her pregnancy as she and her husband, Bear Brown, await the arrival of their second son.

As her due date approaches, Raiven has been taking time away from posting to social media in order to focus on her 2-year-old son, River, and begin the final preparations for their newest arrival.

As part of her preparation for giving birth, Raiven has taken a step back from posting to her social media accounts, including Instagram and TikTok.

However, taking a step back doesn’t mean she’s completely logged off of the platforms.

In fact, Raiven has been quite active in her own comment section and the comment section of other Brown family members’ social media posts.

In one particular comment, Raiven revealed that she and Bear have already chosen a name for their second child.

Despite announcing their separation just weeks ago, Raiven and Bear have remained close throughout the holiday season.

Not only did they celebrate Christmas with one another, but they also spent time with the rest of the Brown family as well.

In one of her sparse posts to Instagram, Raiven shared a Christmas selfie with her sweet family of three.

Mother and son matched in adorable red and black flannel tops, while Bear opted for a solid, bright red hoodie.

Pic credit: @raiv3n_mari3_/Instagram

Among the supportive comments wishing the family Happy Holidays, one follower wondered if their new son would be named after Bear’s deceased father, Billy Brown.

“I wonder if he will be called Billy,” the follower questioned.

Raiven responded to the comment noting that they wouldn’t be naming their newest family member after Billy but noted they had already honored her late father-in-law.

“No billy is Billy :),” she wrote. “But it’s rivers middle name.”

Raiven then confirmed that she and Bear have already settled on a name but decided she wasn’t quite ready to share just yet.

“And we have a name picked out long ago,” she added.

Pic credit: @raiv3n_mari3_/Instagram

Raiven defends brother-in-law Noah Brown

In addition to popping up in her own comment section, Raiven is also incredibly active in the comment section of family members, including her brother-in-law, Noah Brown.

After announcing that he had decided to start a Cameo account allowing him to provide personalized videos for fans and followers, one critic claimed he should provide them for free.

It didn’t take long for Raiven to step up in defense of her family and correct the user by pointing out that since he’s providing a service, Noah deserves to be paid.

Ultimately, Raiven walked away from the conversation reminding the Instagram user that the Christmas season isn’t all about presents and money.

Alaskan Bush People is currently on hiatus.