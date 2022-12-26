ABP: Raiven Brown ‘grateful’ to hit 34-week pregnancy milestone while ringing in Christmas with Bear Brown

Raiven Brown is feeling grateful for reaching another milestone in her pregnancy. Pic credit: Discovery

Alaskan Bush People personality Raiven Brown is in the home stretch of her current pregnancy, and despite some ongoing relationship drama with her husband, Bear Brown, the soon-to-be mom of two recently reached an exciting new milestone.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Raiven and Bear’s marriage hasn’t been smooth sailing.

In the early days of their relationship, Bear was arrested on domestic violence charges against Raiven.

They were able to reconcile and the pair eventually solidified their relationship by tying the knot in January.

However, the honeymoon stage was short-lived as just earlier this month, Raiven announced that she and Bear were separating from one another just weeks ahead of her due date.

While it remains unknown if the couple has fully reconciled once again, they did reunite to celebrate Christmas with their 2-year-old son, River.

Alaskan Bush People star Raiven Brown celebrates 34-week pregnancy milestone

Taking to her Instagram, Raiven shared an adorable family picture of herself, Bear, and little River as they all posed in matching red Christmas-themed outfits.

Raiven and River matched the best in their black and red flannel button-up tops, while dad Bear opted for a bright red zip-up hoodie.

Each of them smiled sweetly for the perfect family snap.

Raiven kept her caption short and sweet, writing, “Merry Christmas 🎄🎁”

In the comment section of the post, Raiven received plenty of support from her followers as she celebrated the holiday season with Bear, River, and the Brown family.

One particular follower shared their well-wishes with Raiven and noted they were praying for a healthy second son for the couple.

Raiven responded to the kind comment by sharing her excitement for how far she’s made it into her pregnancy.

“Thank you :),” Raiven wrote in response. “I couldn’t be more grateful for making it to 34 weeks! That’s a huge milestone developmentally and definitely puts us in a great place.”

Raiven remains optimistic despite her previous miscarriage

With her due date just around the corner, Raiven and Bear are anxiously awaiting the arrival of their second child.

And while Raiven has previously admitted her pregnancy is a blessing, she’s also been honest about her concerns following a devastating miscarriage during a previous pregnancy.

At the 29-week mark of her pregnancy, Raiven shared an update with her followers on TikTok by posting a video of her cradling her growing baby bump.

In the video’s caption, Raiven shared she experienced an “abruption” during a previous pregnancy and added she hopes to help normalize conversations around pregnancy loss.

Alaskan Bush People is currently on hiatus.