ABP: Fans concerned for Gabe Brown’s well-being, he claims post is just ‘art’

Alaskan Bush People personality Gabe Brown has his fans and followers concerned for his well-being after a recent post to social media left them scratching their heads in confusion.

Following the untimely death of his father and patriarch Billy Brown, Gabe and his siblings have opened up to viewers about the impact their father’s death has had on each of them.

Part of Gabe’s grieving process included wearing black eyeliner as a symbol of his sadness over losing his beloved “Da.”

Although Billy passed away back in February 2021, Gabe has continued to sport the graphic and smudged eyeliner look.

Several of Gabe’s followers have expressed their desire for him to finally ditch the “gothic” look and get back to his more chipper self.

However, Gabe seemingly isn’t ready to take that step and recently shared that he’s working on expressing himself through “art,” similar to his most recent selfie post.

Alaskan Bush People star Gabe Brown leaves fans concerned following recent social media post

Over on his Instagram, Gabe posted a dark and moody selfie that featured the long-haired reality TV star sticking his tongue out with a glimpse of his Christmas tree visible just behind him.

Gabe added a second selfie to the photo. The second snap was much smaller, twisted sideways, and placed over the end of his tongue.

While some have come to expect Gabe to post odd selfies, many took to the comment section to express their concern for him.

“Is this a reference to LSD?” one follower questioned.

In response, Gabe explained he considered the post to be a work of “art” and something he believed should be open to personal interpretation.

“It’s art so it’s open for individual interpretation, but that wasn’t the intention of my self expression,” he wrote.

Other comments left on Gabe’s post included questions asking if he’s “ok” and another user inserting their opinion that Gabe’s current look is “just nasty.”

Gabe and his wife share a sweet Christmas selfie

Although he received some flack for his most recent post, Gabe did give his followers a more classic Christmas post for the holidays.

Sharing an adorable snap of himself and his wife Raquell, Gabe left a vulnerable and sentimental caption with the photo where he urged his followers to “just hang in there, and lean on those that care” if they find the holiday season hard to handle.

Alaskan Bush People is currently on hiatus.