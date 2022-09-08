Abigail Heringer wows in her ‘Sunday best’ 

Abigail Heringer appeared on The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise. Pic credit: @abigail_heringer/Instagram

Abigail Heringer was feeling leggy in a flattering soft white mini dress.

Abigail has been spending time in her home state of Oregon.

And while there, she posed for two pretty outdoor pics that she shared with followers.

After appearing on The Bachelor Season 25 and finding love on Bachelor in Paradise Season 7, Abigail gained a large following.

She currently has 802k followers on Instagram.

Fans and Bachelor Nation stars loved Abigail’s fashionable and elegant post.

Abigail Heringer stuns in mini dress

Abigail Heringer took to her Instagram page to share her Oregon photos.

In the opening photo, Abigail subtly lifted her white dress with a plunging neckline as she looked off to the side.

Abigail’s highlighted locks hung down and curled, and she accessorized the look with bracelets and a necklace.

In the second photo, Abigail placed a hand on a ledge surrounded by greenery.

The photo was snapped from a distance giving a full view of Abigail’s head-to-toe outfit.

Along with her flattering dress, Abigail wore brown opened-toed shoes.

Abigail geo-tagged the post in Salem, Oregon, and her caption read, “Sunday’s best,” with a leaf emoji.

Abigail’s post received praise from fans and Bachelor Nation stars such as Serena Pitt, Kate Gallivan, and Brittany Galvin.

Serena, who appeared on The Bachelor Season 25 and Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 with Abigail, wrote, “Love!!”

The Bachelor Season 26 star Kate Gallivan commented with an angel emoji.

Brittany Galvin, who debuted on Matt James’ season of The Bachelor with Abigail and is set to appear on this upcoming season of Bachelor in Paradise, commented, “Lemme visit you in Oregon.”

Abigail replied, “u always have an invite.”

Abigail Heringer wishes Chelsea Vaughn a happy birthday

Abigail made many friends among the women from her season of The Bachelor.

One of Abigail’s closest Bachelor Nation friends is model Chelsea Vaughn.

Abigail recently showed love to Chelsea on her birthday, sharing photos of the two by the water and donning their gorgeous pearly white smiles.

Abigail captioned the post, “THAT’S MY BEST FRAN and it’s her birthday!! Never once did I think when signing up for this experience it would bring us together but I’m so grateful you’re in my life!!”

She concluded the caption, writing, “Words can’t describe how much I love ya and I’ll always be in your corner rooting you on! ☺️🫶🏼.”

Bachelor in Paradise premieres Tuesday, September 27, on ABC.