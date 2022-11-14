Abigail Heringer wore a black thong bikini on a palm tree in the Dominican Republic. Pic credit: @abigail_heringer/Instagram

Abigail Heringer looks like she’s vacationing in paradise, except this time, it’s not Bachelor in Paradise.

The reality star showed off a teeny bikini while in Saona Island, Dominican Republic, looking as if she was living her best life.

While many of us are braving the cold, Abigail slipped into a barely-there ensemble that gave off major vacation vibes.

The BIP alum stood atop a palm tree as she shielded her eyes and looked off into the distance with clear blue water down below.

She and her boyfriend Noah Erb must be Blue Lagoon-ing it since the lovebirds looked as if they were on their own private island.

Abigail wore an itty bitty black thong bikini with several strings in the back, all serving to flatter her sensational physique. She left her long brunette hair cascading down her shoulders, allowing the water to give her true beach waves.

She posted a carousel of pictures from the day, which was sunny with clear blue skies and warm temperatures; the shots were nothing short of enviable.

The #Instagramgoals post also included a short video clip in which Abigail jumped on Noah’s back for a ride into the ocean, where the adorable couple went for a swim. Noah wore a pair of swim trunks with black sunglasses, letting his wet, grown-out hair hang down his shoulders.

The last picture in the carousel showed the reality star looking happier than ever as she flashed a big wide smile in front of several palm trees on what appeared to be a private beach.

Abigail Heringer and Noah Erb recently celebrated their one-year anniversary

Abigail and Noah recently celebrated their one-year anniversary in July, and despite breaking up during the Bachelor in Paradise finale, they rekindled their flame before it burnt out and got back together off-camera.

To celebrate their anniversary, Abigail shared an absolutely adorable video in which the two captured various loving moments throughout their relationship.

She captioned the video, “1 year with my lover boy 🥺🧡,” and the various clips played over Taylor Swift’s Lover.

Abigail and Noah are absolute #couplegoals, and let’s hope they don’t break our collective Bachelor Nation hearts with an Instagram post about uncoupling and remaining friends.

Abigail uses Sunday Riley in her morning skincare routine

If you’re wondering why Abigail looks so glowing all the time, it’s not just because she’s in love, but it most likely has to do with her skincare routine.

In September, she shared a video clip of her morning routine, which included products by Sunday Riley. In her caption, she revealed she was going for the “glazed donut” look made famous by Hailey Bieber.

In her caption, she wrote, “Mix the vitamin C serum and glow oil to make a hydrating “skin cocktail” and then top it off with the afterglow moisturizer!”

Abigail showed off her flawless makeup-free complexion in front of a sunny open window to reveal incredibly highlighted cheekbones.

Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays & Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.