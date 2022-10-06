Abigail Heringer shares which BIP star should have more screen time 

Abigail Heringer answers a fan’s Bachelor in Paradise question. Pic credit: @abigail_heringer/Instagram

Bachelor in Paradise is back, and Bachelor Nation stars have been tuning in, including BIP fan favorite Abigail Heringer.

Abigail appeared on Bachelor in Paradise Season 7, where she found love with Noah Erb.

Noah and Abigail broke up on the island but rekindled away from cameras.

The two now live together, as they continue to warm fans’ hearts with their relationship.

Now, a new crop of Bachelor Nation hopefuls are attempting to succeed similarly to Abigail and Noah.

Recently, Abigail shared which Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 cast member she hopes will get more screen time.

Abigail Heringer shows support for Brittany Galvin

Abigail took to her Instagram Stories to engage with her 798k followers through an AMA.

Allowing fans to ask her anything, one person wanted to know, “Who are you excited for in BIP?”

Abigail shared a photo of her television as she tuned into BIP. The scene on television featured Brittany Galvin.

Abigail tagged Brittany, writing, “@lilgalvin!!! More screen time for her @bachelorinparadise please.”



Brittany hasn’t been featured much yet on Bachelor in Paradise, but she did receive Casey Woods’ rose during the first rose ceremony. Viewers will see more of Brittany, especially now that women have the power to hand out roses.

Abigail Heringer reflects on anxiety watching Bachelor in Paradise

It can be nerve-wracking to watch yourself on national television, and Abigail recalled being filled with anxiety when Bachelor in Paradise aired last year.

She also teasingly noted how her new worries involve Noah Erb’s cleanliness when previously taking to her Instagram Stories.

While watching the premiere last week, Abigail again shared a clip of her television with BIP Season 8 star Serene Russell smiling on screen in a white bikini.

Abigail noted that Serene looked stunning and wrote, “a year ago I was a ball of anxiety watching Paradise but now my biggest worry is the red wine @noah_erb just spilled on our white carpet.”



So far, Serene and Brandon’s journey has been similar to Abigail and Noah’s, as they both had an interest in one another from the jump and committed to their relationship early on the island.

Brandon gave his rose to Serene, and time will tell how their bond grows as the season marches on.

Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.