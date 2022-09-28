Abigail Heringer rocks checkered pants for concert with Noah Erb

Abigail Heringer and Noah Erb appeared on Bachelor in Paradise Season 7. Pic credit: @abigail_heringer/Instagram

Abigail Heringer and Noah Erb were stylish in eye-catching ensembles for a recent outing.

The couple attended a concert and showed some affection as they snapped pictures of their concert outfits.

Noah and Abigail remain a Bachelor Nation success story after meeting and finding love on Bachelor in Paradise Season 7.

The BIP couple didn’t get engaged at the end of Bachelor in Paradise and even split before the finale.

However, the two rekindled away from cameras and are still going strong.

Noah and Abigail moved in together, and Abigail shared that their concert outing was their first time out of the apartment since Tuesday.

Abigail Heringer and Noah Erb pose in stylish concert attire

Abigail Heringer took to her Instagram Stories to share a mirror selfie with Noah.

In the photo, Noah posed behind Abigail as they stood on a fluffy white rug.

Abigail accentuated her toned torso in a white crop top, but her pants stole the show.

The Bachelor Nation beauty wore black and white checkered pants with a black belt and completed the look with a light pair of boots.

Noah also looked stylish in black pants, a white tee, a green jacket, and a wide-brim black hat. He completed the look with a black and gold watch, manicured facial hair, and his shoulder-length hair hanging down.

Abigail wrote over the photo, “first time out of the apartment since Tuesday,” with a mind-blown emoji. She added, “Day 5 and face is still peeling off but we’re determined to forget about it and have fun at this concert.”

Pic credit: @abigail_heringer/Instagram

In another post shared on her Instagram page, Abigail and Noah posed arm and arm while outdoors in their trendy outfits.

Abigail geo-tagged the post in Los Angeles, California, and her caption read, “Sweet n spicy,” with a red pepper emoji.

Fans and Bachelor Nation stars react to Abigail Heringer’s post

Abigail’s post received over 60k likes and several comments.

The Bachelorette Season 18 star Rodney Mathews commented, “Goals,” with a fire emoji.

A Bachelor fan page expressed, “Noah killed it with the hat and I love your pants Abi.”

Other comments included, “HOTTTTTTT. Abigail, you look great as well,” “New pickleball fits,” and “Best couple from bachelor franchise.”

Pic credit: @abigail_heringer/Instagram

Abigail and Noah continue to warm fans’ hearts and wow with their fashion.

Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays on ABC.