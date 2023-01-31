Abigail Heringer reveals big news for her and Noah Erb

A big move is on the horizon for Bachelor in Paradise couple Abigail Heringer and Noah Erb.

The two met on Season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise, where they rekindled their romance post-show after breaking things off toward the end of the season.

Things have been going well for the couple ever since, and their most recent announcement revealed that they would be moving to a different city in the upcoming weeks.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Abigail moved from New York City to Los Angeles in May of last year in order to be with Noah while he continued to work as a healthcare professional.

During a recent Instagram Story Q&A, Abigail was asked by a follower if she and Noah plan to stay in Los Angeles long-term.

“Nope we are moving in two weeks!” Abigail responded back with a following post solidifying their new California city.

Since many former members of the Bachelor franchise have planted roots in San Diego since appearing on the show, it was no surprise to see that Noah and Abigail will be joining them in the SoCal metropolis.

“San Diego!!” Abigail excitedly announced in a following Story while also admitting the two are still looking for an actual place to live.

She continued, “Except we don’t have a place lined up and have to be out of our current place in 2 weeks… He rly keeps me on my toes lol so we will be slightly absent these next 2 weeks while we handle all things moving!!”

Abigail also gave an update on how moving has been for the couple, first joking that Noah is a “hoarder” due to the number of items he had packed up to be donated.

She continued, “We will probably have less space in SD (just based on what we’ve seen) so I forced Noah to go through and get rid of anything he hasn’t worn in YEARS. The man probably has 3x the amount of clothes I do.”

Abigail noted that they don’t have any furniture to move since their current place was fully furnished when they moved in. She also doesn’t believe she and Noah will be at their San Diego spot long-term, so they are scouting somewhere that will also be furnished for them.

Abigail on moving from New York to California

Back in May of 2022, Abigail made the announcement that she would be traveling cross country to be closer to Noah and her family, calling the decision a “no-brainer.”

She said that she was looking forward to getting into a solid routine after spending months navigating her and Noah’s long-distance relationship.

“I feel like I can be super productive when he’s working and then when he gets his time off, then we’re really just able to travel, do things together,” Abigail said on Noah’s job as a traveling nurse. “It’s definitely a weird schedule, but I feel like we’re making it work.”

Over the past year, Abigail seems to have acclimated well to the change, as the pair have still been able to travel and share their incredible memories with their fans on social media.

Now with another move on the horizon, fans can expect more updates from the two as they navigate a whole new city together.

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus on ABC.