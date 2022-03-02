Abigail Heringer moves out of New York, Chelsea Vaughn writes her a heartfelt farewell 

Abigail Heringer ends her journey in New York. Pic credit: ABC

Abigail Heringer and Chelsea Vaughn have sadly had to go their separate ways as Abigail recently moved out of New York.

Abigail and Chelsea became the best of friends after their appearance on The Bachelor Season 25 and have enjoyed plenty of nights out and fun gatherings during their time together in NYC.

With Abigail headed to her next adventure, Chelsea wrote out a heartfelt message reflecting on her friendship with Abigail and the special memories they built while living the city life together.

Chelsea Vaughn writes a message to her ‘partner in crime’ Abigail Heringer

Chelsea Vaughn was feeling sentimental as she expressed how she’d miss Abigail Heringer.

Taking to Instagram, Chelsea shared a series of photos that captured various moments in Chelsea and Abigail’s friendship.

Chelsea captioned the post, “From taking ‘Welcome to NY’ shots on the sidewalk on your 1st day, to taking your bed frame apart and eating noodles on the floor on your last 🥺 There isn’t enough space on Instagram to fit all of the adventures we’ve had in the last year together.”

Chelsea’s caption continued, “My partner in crime left New York today and I miss her already!! I love you so much @abigail_heringer 💞 PS – posting this while she’s on the plane so she can’t kill me lol.”

Along with building a bond on The Bachelor and in New York, Chelsea and Abigail also appeared on Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 together.

While Chelsea left the island single, Abigail managed to find love and is still with her BIP boyfriend Noah Erb.

Time will tell if Abigail and Noah move in together on the West Coast, as Noah currently works as a nurse in California and has expressed wanting a long committed future with Abigail.

Abigail Heringer celebrates International Cochlear Implant Day

Abigail’s next chapter is likely to have a lot of big things in store as she continues to grow her platform.

As a member of the deaf community, Abigail has been vocal about wanting to use her platform to bring awareness to the community and she recently celebrated International Cochlear Implant Day on Instagram.

Abigail posted both past and present photos of herself with her implants.

She captioned the post, “Happy International Cochlear Implant Day! 🦻🏼🖤A little over 24 years ago, I underwent surgery to get implanted on my left side. Since then, I’ve been so grateful for all the things this little piece of technology has been able to provide for me. (And also grateful for the decrease in size so I don’t have to rock a Fanny pack 24/7 😮‍💨)Here’s to celebrating CI’s and those who have them! 💕”

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.