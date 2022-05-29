Abigail Heringer in a thong bikini takes a plunge with Noah Erb

Abigail Heringer runs away from camera in thong bikini bottoms. Pic credit: ABC

Abigail Heringer first appeared on Season 25 of The Bachelor, for Matt James’ season. Noah Erb made his debut on the franchise during Season 16 of The Bachelorette when Clare Crawley started the season, but Tayshia Adams finished it.

However, neither Abigail nor Noah found love in their respective seasons; therefore, they both ended up on Season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise together.

It was during this season that the duo formed a relationship, and fans thought they would leave the island engaged.

But the twosome had some communication issues and ended up leaving Paradise separately. Although, by the season finale, it was announced that Abigail and Noah had reconciled, and in fact, they are still together and better than ever today.

Fans saw Abigail Heringer and Noah Erb run and jump off a pier

On Instagram, @bachelor_dishes_the_dirt showed the two clinking glasses, taking a swig of their beer, and then turning around and running down the pier to jump in the water.

They captioned their video, “They are just tooo darn cute together!” Moreover, as Abigail ran away from the camera, viewers could see her backside clear as day as she wore a floral thong bikini.

Fans of Abigail and Noah’s comment on their video

Abigail and Noah have a large fan base from not only their time spent individually on The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, but also from their stint together during Bachelor in Paradise.

Viewers are rooting for the couple and have responded accordingly, as they posted numerous hands clapping emojis, fire flame emojis, and heart-type emojis.

They stated, “Adorable and Super cute!” Another viewer commented, “So happy to see y’all together!!”

Another group of fans couldn’t get over how great Abigail looked in that thong bikini from behind and claimed they would never, ever look that good.

As one woman wrote, “All I would be thinking about is how bad my half naked butt would look running from the camera,” others responded back to her claim.

One person put a laughing/crying face emoji, another added “me too!” and yet another fan put, “yes but if I looked like that I would be happy to run from the camera with my half naked butt!!”

While fans of Abigail’s can’t stop talking about how great Abigail looked in her thong bikini, it seems like Abigail and Noah are super happy living their happily ever after.

