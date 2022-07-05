Abigail Heringer goes on ‘hot girl walk’ in Oregon

Bachelor Nation’s Abigail Heringer is originally from Oregon. Pic credit: @abigail_heringer/Instagram

Abigail Heringer returned to her home state of Oregon this summer.

Enjoying scenic nature, Abigail shared photos during her time back home after moving to California to be with her boyfriend, Noah Erb.

Bachelor Nation loved seeing Abigail return to her roots and take a “hot girl walk.”

Abigail Heringer enjoys nature in Oregon

Abigail Heringer took to her main Instagram page to share photos from Bend, Oregon.

In the opening photo, Abigail turned away from the camera while wearing a cap, cropped top, and fitted shorts that all had a similar light shade.

Abigail took in the stunning view featuring a glistening lake, vibrant greenery, and a pretty blue sky.

Other photos in the post included crystal clear shots of the picturesque lake, forests, flowers, and hiker trails. Abigail also had a selfie with her sister and a photo of her hiking attire and sneakers as she balanced on a log in front of the lake and trees.

Abigail captioned the post, “Hot girl walks just hit different in Oregon,” with a series of nature emojis.

Abigail Heringer’s followers show her and Oregon some love

Abigail’s friends, fans, and Bachelor Nation boyfriend Noah Erb reacted to the post.

Noah Erb acknowledged Abigail’s photography skills writing, “~photography girl~.”

Abigail expressed missing Noah while they’re apart, writing “imy,” with a kiss emoji.

One commenter noted how much Abigail and her sister resembled one another, writing, “You and your sister look so much alike! Welcome home love.”

Abigail replied, “thank you!! It feels good to be back in Oregon.”

Another commenter enthusiastically exclaimed, “was JUST on this hike!!”

A commenter complimented Abigail’s camera, writing, “The new camera is working its magic.”

Abigail replied, “hehe had fun with it today.”

Other comments included, “Beautiful & very peaceful looking scenery,” and “Yes, and nothing better than our Oregon rivers.”

While Oregon is home, Abigail previously lived on the East Coast before moving to California to be with Noah.

Noah has continued to pursue his career in the medical field, and being based in California was forcing him and Abigail to navigate a long-distance relationship at the start of their coupling.

Now the beloved Bachelor in Paradise couple are making a life in California while enjoying trips worldwide and having wedding bells in mind for their future.

Bachelor in Paradise premieres Tuesday, September 27, on ABC.