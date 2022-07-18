Abigail Heringer gets dolled up with Hannah Godwin

Abigail Heringer and Hannah Godwin laugh in a candid photo. Pic credit: @abigail_heringer/Instagram

Bachelor Nation beauties Abigail Heringer and Hannah Godwin stunned in summer dresses over the weekend.

Abigail and Hannah developed a friendship despite appearing on two different seasons of The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise, and the duo had similar journeys within the franchise.

Hannah debuted on The Bachelor Season 23 with Colton Underwood and received his first impression rose.

Hannah made it all the way to fantasy suites before being sent home. The Bachelor Nation blonde then went on Bachelor in Paradise Season 6, where she found love with Dylan Barbour and got engaged. Hannah and Dylan are still engaged today and have moved in together.

Abigail first appeared on The Bachelor Season 25 with Matt James and received his first impression rose as well.

Matt eventually sent Abigail home, and she went on Bachelor in Paradise Season 7, where she found love with Noah Erb. Abigail and Noah are still going strong and have moved in together.

Recently, Abigail and Hannah were all smiles as they posed for pics in their form-fitting dresses.

Abigail Heringer and Hannah Godwin glow in colorful dresses

Abigail Heringer took to Instagram to share photos from Los Angeles, California.

In the opening shot of Abigail’s post, she posed arm and arm with boyfriend Noah Erb.

The pair wore splashes of yellow and orange, with Noah wearing a denim jacket, yellow tee, and camouflage pants. Noah completed the look with a pair of combat boots.

Meanwhile, Abigail stunned in a vibrant strapless midi gown that hugged her slender figure. She wore her sun-kissed hair down with a middle part and completed the look with a delicate gold necklace and chunky clear high heels.

In the post’s second photo, Abigail shared a laugh with Hannah Godwin as Hannah G placed an arm around Abigail.

Hannah wowed in a blue mini dress that showed off her toned legs. Hannah’s hair looked extra blonde as she wore it down and completed the look with a pair of high heels.

Abigail captioned the post, “The gang’s all here,” with a fitting orange heart emoji to reflect her dress.

Bachelor Nation stars react to Abigail Heringer’s post

Abigail’s post garnered loads of likes and comments.

Bachelor Nation’s Becca Tilley commented with heart-red emojis, and Abigail’s bestie Chelsea Vaughn commented, “Matching,” with a heart-eyed emoji.

Hannah Godwin raved about their time together, commenting, “Iconic night,” with dancing emojis.

Other comments included “Gorgeous couple” and “Almost didn’t see Noah with all the camouflage.”

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus on ABC.