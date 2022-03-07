Abigail Heringer celebrated her birthday with boyfriend Noah Erb in Costa Rica

Abigail Heringer celebrated her birthday in Costa Rica with Noah Erb. Pic credit: @noah_erb/Instagram

Bachelor in Paradise couple Abigail Heringer and Noah Erb vacationed in Costa Rica to ring in Abigail’s 27th birthday together.

The two hit the beaches, tried new drinks, and even showed off their singing skills as they celebrated the occasion at the Reserva Conchal resort.

Abigail Heringer and Noah Erb vacationed in Costa Rica for her 27th birthday

Abigail marked her birthday with an Instagram post revealing she was starting off 27 sunburnt and experiencing Costa Rica for the first time.

The Bachelor in Paradise alum didn’t appear too bothered as she posed in a crop top and skirt set.

“26 was one of my favorite years but 27 is already off to a great start,” Abigail captioned the photo.

Noah was also focused on making his girlfriend feel special for the week away.

He posted a light-hearted video of himself serenading Abigail while she attempted to get ready in their room.

“I’m in trouble, I’m an addict, I’m addicted to this girl,” he sang along to the song as he zoomed in on Abigail, appearing to fix her makeup.

Abigail took the performance in stride and simply shook her head at him as Noah continued to sing into his water bottle. However, the two came back together for the end of the video as Noah placed a sweet kiss on his girlfriend’s face as she giggled at him.

Abigail Heringer and Noah Erb shared photos and videos of their vacation

The couple also shared their first time trying Guaro with fans in a video posted to Abigail’s Instagram after going to a sangria-making class.

“It smells like rubbing alcohol,” Abigail said as the two struggled to down the drink.

However, fans later convinced the pair to dry chili guaro instead, which appeared to be much more to the two’s taste.

Pic credit: @abigail_heringer/Instagram

Noah also couldn’t help playing a small joke on his girlfriend after encouraging her to drink water on the trip. When Abigail attempted to pour some of the large bottle into her glass, Noah instead directed the oversized water bottle straight at her face.

Pic credit: @abigail_heringer/Instagram

Abigail was left laughing and sputtering as she managed to get away from her joking boyfriend.

The Bachelor in Paradise couple seemed content with their time away, with Abigail once again taking to Instagram with a photo captioned, “I think I’ll stay here.”

Abigail recently revealed she is leaving New York, so perhaps she will be able to enjoy her vacation for a little longer.

Fans hope Abigail’s move signals the next step in her and Noah’s relationship. However, the two have not yet commented on plans to move in together.

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus.