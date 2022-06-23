Abigail Heringer and Noah Erb link up with Blake Moynes in Canada

Noah Erb and Abigail Heringer visit Canada. Pic credit: @abigail_heringer/Instagram

Noah Erb found love and great friendships within The Bachelor franchise.

Noah recently spent time with his BIP girlfriend Abigail Heringer and good friend Blake Moynes.

Abigail and Noah reunited with Blake in his home country of Canada, enjoying the pool and outdoors during their summer trip.

Blake Moynes greets Noah Erb and Abigail Heringer in Canada

Abigail Heringer and Noah Erb have traveled quite a bit since falling in love on Bachelor in Paradise Season 7.

From tropical vacations to traveling across the coasts, Noah and Abigail have enjoyed lots of trips, and their latest trip brought them to Canada.

While in Canada, Noah and Abigail met up with Blake Moynes, and a Bachelor fan page shared a photo of the three posing arm and arm together.

Pic credit: @bachelorrabbithole/Instagram

Blake Moynes also shared a video of Noah and Abigail with their suitcases on his Instagram stories.

Blake also included a poll writing, “I brake for turtles do you[?]”

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

Pic credit: @blakemoynes/Instagram

Blake Moynes and Noah Erb got in playful feud over Abigail Heringer

Noah and Blake have a playful relationship, and they previously entertained friends and followers with a friendly online feud.

Blake appeared to start the amusing drama by sharing a photo of himself shirtless while placing an arm around Abigail Heringer on the beach.

In Blake’s caption of the post, he simply tagged Noah Erb.

Noah Erb proceeded to roast Blake Moynes in the comment section, with several of their Bachelor Nation friends getting in on the fun.

Blake and Noah’s strong bond formed when they both appeared on Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams’ season of The Bachelorette.

Neither Blake nor Noah found love on The Bachelorette Season 16, but they went much further during their second stints within the franchise.

Blake Moynes appeared on The Bachelorette Season 17 with Katie Thurston.

Despite arriving late, Blake captured Katie’s heart, and the two got engaged. However, Blake and Katie called off their engagement shortly after wrapping their season.

Blake has since joked about potentially showing up late on Bachelor in Paradise to stir the pot yet again within the franchise.

When Noah Erb appeared on Bachelor in Paradise Season 7, he immediately had his sights set on Abigail Heringer.

Noah and Abigail hit it off early on the island and are still going strong after the show.

Bachelor in Paradise premieres Tuesday, September 27, on ABC.