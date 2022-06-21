Abigail Heringer and Noah Erb are glad they don’t have to go through Bachelor in Paradise again 

Abigail Herinher and Noah Erb are one of Bachelor in Paradise’s success stories. Pic credit: @abigail_heringer/Instagram

Abigail Heringer and Noah Erb met on Bachelor in Paradise Season 7, where they fell in love and became one of Bachelor Nation’s most beloved couples.

While Abigail and Noah’s relationship currently appears to be in a great spot, they endured rough patches in paradise and even broke up before leaving the island.

Abigail and Noah are sharing their thoughts on the upcoming season of Bachelor in Paradise.

Noah Erb and Abigail Heringer open up about Bachelor in Paradise

Noah Erb and Abigail Heringer spoke with StyleCaster and discussed their prediction for Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 and what it’s been like for them on the other side of the show.

While the official BIP cast list hasn’t been released, Noah and Abigail are aware of some of the people headed to the island, and Abigail shared, “There are a lot of big personalities going. Obviously, we want our friends to find love, but it’s definitely going to be a very messy season,”

Noah also expressed, “We wish everyone the best. But we’re glad we’re not going through it again. We’ll let them deal with it. I just hope everyone is there to find love and doesn’t get wrapped up in too much drama. I want to watch a little bit of it, but I still want those people to find love in the end.”

Abigail and Noah’s season of Bachelor in Paradise didn’t include an After the Final Rose finale where the stars return to give relationship updates and reflect on the show.

Noah and Abigail were asked if they wish there would have been the AFTR finale and Noah shared, “To have the “After Rose,” people wouldn’t have been in shock. It would’ve just been, ‘OK. This is what they did.’ We could’ve explained it, and that would’ve been it.”

Abigail added, “It would’ve been nice. I even see people comment super confused a year later being like, ‘Wait, you guys got back together?’ But I also think I would’ve been fine keeping it between us and staying off-camera.”

Abigail shared how navigating their relationship away from cameras differs from how they explored their relationship in paradise. The Bachelor Nation star expressed, “On the show, it’s such an interesting environment. You have cameras, you have producers, all the drama. It feels very multi-universe. After the show, the thing we’ve done really well is just having a normal relationship. We stay in. We’re not all about the events. Moving at our own pace. I can talk to you when I want to talk to you.”

Noah noted they now have more control of their relationship, stating, “Just having the control. How you want it to look in a couple years versus having a lot of outside influence.”

Noah Erb and Abigail Erb are open to making a Bachelor in Paradise cameo

While Abigail and Noah are glad they don’t have to go back on BIP as contestants, they would be willing to go back and help the Bachelor Nation stars on the island.

Noah shared, “I have no problems with it. Being on the other side of it, it worked out for us. We’re happy. It would be fun to give a little input and help people out.“

Abigail agreed, saying, “We’re always open to it. We wouldn’t flat-out say no. It just depends if they want us back. We have a lot of friends going, so we would definitely want to help.”

Bachelor in Paradise premieres Tuesday, September 27, on ABC.