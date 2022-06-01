Aaron Clancy shows off impressive abs in shirtless throwback photo 

Aaron Clancy flaunts eye-catching muscles. Pic credit: @aaronclancy/Instagram

Aaron Clancy developed a large fan base after appearing on The Bachelorette Season 17 and Bachelor in Paradise Season 7.

Recently, Aaron’s shared a throwback photo from his early 20s, and the Bachelor Nation star turned up the heat.

Aaron shared a photo from when he was 23 and ripped all over.

Aaron Clancy goes shirtless in throwback pic

Aaron Clancy took to his Instagram stories to share a photo of himself from four years ago.

Text at the bottom of the photo read, “Let me see the 23 year old you.”

Aaron shared a photo of himself at 23 as he flexed and looked off to the side while shirtless.

Aaron’s eight-pack abs and ripped arms were on full display as he wore low-cut pants.

Pic credit: @aaronclancy/Instagram

Aaron Clancy dances around in nothing but pants

Building a reputation for having his muscles out, Aaron was featured in a more recent video where he danced without a shirt.

The now 27-years-old Bachelor Nation star wore jeans and a belt and went without a shirt as he danced and made faces at the camera.

The original poster of the video wrote “The one and only [Aaron Clancy]” over the clip, and Aaron reshared it to his Instagram stories.

Pic credit: @aaronclancy/Instagram

Will Aaron Clancy return to Bachelor in Paradise this year?

Aaron’s toned arms often caught attention when he appeared on Bachelor in Paradise Season 7, as he was known to wear tanks.

During his stint on BIP Season 7, Aaron had ups and downs in the love department but cemented his status as a fan favorite among viewers.

Fans especially loved Aaron’s bromance with his bestie and The Bachelorette Season 17 costar James Bonsall on the island.

Recently, sources have been offering intel on which Bachelor Nation stars are likely to head to Mexico for Bachelor in Paradise Season 8.

Reality Steve mentioned James Bonsall’s name as one of the men expected to appear on Bachelor in Paradise for a third shot at love within the franchise.

Aaron Clancy’s name wasn’t mentioned in the rumored cast list, but some viewers have begun to speculate whether he too will be following his pal James to the island.

The last time Aaron and James were on Bachelor in Paradise, they struggled to find substantial connections with the ladies but still managed to survive long enough to make it to the end of the season.

In the end, the bros decided to leave the island together and ride off into the sunset. Time will tell if Aaron and James try and have better luck together on Bachelor in Paradise Season 8.

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus on ABC.