Aaron Clancy links up with former rival Cody Menk

Aaron Clancy and Cody Menk were at odds on The Bachelorette Season 17. Pic credit: @aaronclancy/Instagram

Aaron Clancy has had lots of beef with fellow Bachelor Nation stars throughout his time in the franchise.

Fellow San Diego resident Cody Menk was one of the first Bachelor Nation men Aaron butted heads with on The Bachelorette Season 17.

However, the two men appear to have buried the hatchet as they posed for a friendly photo with James Bonsall.

Aaron Clancy and Cody Menk enjoy weekend hang

Aaron Clancy took to his Instagram stories to share a photo of himself sandwiched between his The Bachelorette Season 17 costars, James Bonsall and Cody Menk.

The three posed in front of a clear blue sky wearing casual breezy summer attire with shades of blue on each of their tops.

Aaron acknowledged James and Cody’s similar appearances in the photos as both James and Cody wore their hair slicked back, smiled in dark sunglasses, and wore light collared white and blue tops with a peek of chest.

Aaron wrote over the photo, “James and Cody actually look mad similar here,” with a laughing emoji.

Cody and Aaron are on better terms than when they appeared on Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette.

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

Pic credit: @aaronclancy/Instagram

Why did Aaron Clancy and Cody Menk have beef?

In the past, the two had beef because they were familiar with one another prior to coming on the show since they’re both from San Diego.

Aaron and Cody had tension from the jump as Aaron later revealed to Katie that he didn’t trust Cody’s intentions. Aaron believed that Cody was not on the show to find love but to gain clout and fame. Katie confronted Cody about Aaron’s warning, and Cody appeared cold and dismissive rather than reassuring that the rumor was untrue.

After seeing how Cody responded, Katie decided she trusted Aaron’s assessment and sent Cody home.

Katie shared about the elimination during the show, saying, “When I asked Cody about the whole chasing fame situation, he didn’t seem genuine.”

While Aaron and Cody had a tumultuous exchange on The Bachelorette, Aaron had a much smoother time with James Bonsall.

Aaron and James became besties, with many fans falling in love with their bromance after they appeared on Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 together.

Aaron and James’ friendship is still going strong, with James even joking that they should be duo-leads on an upcoming season of The Bachelor, similar to upcoming leads Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey.

Bachelor in Paradise premieres Tuesday, September 27, on ABC.