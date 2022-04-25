A shirtless Dale Moss shows his chiseled abs off

Dale Moss is shirtless on Instagram. Pic credit: ABC

Dale Moss made quite a rise in Bachelor Nation when he proposed to Clare Crawley after only a few weeks, and they left the show together.

After their break-up, it seems as if Dale has been working on his modeling and acting career.

Not only is he starring as the male lead in a movie now out on Amazon Prime, but he has been showing off his beach body on his Instagram page as well.

Most recently, while vacationing in South Beach, Dale has posted some photos of himself on his social media.

Dale Moss shows off his beach body in Instagram photos

In the first two photos, he can be seen lounging with a drink in hand, sunglasses on his face, blue shorts on, and his chiseled abs popping for fans to see.

Dale posed for the camera in his third picture as he lay on an orange raft in the pool. His chest tattoo and gold watch, necklace, and bracelets were also evident and completed his relaxed look.

Dale captioned his post by saying, “Soaking up some sun. @moxysouthbeach.”

What did fans and alums have to say after seeing his photos?

Bachelor Nation alums and fans loved what they saw when they checked out Dale’s posts and photos.

The first person to comment was Brendan Morais, who was also on Season 16 of The Bachelorette but was there for Tayshia Adams after Clare left the show with Dale. Brendan wrote, “Shoot my man’s handsome.”

Other Bachelor Nation fans also showed their support and love for Dale’s photos as they gave him some hands-clapping and fire flame emojis. One other guy put, “Gorge!”

Pic credit: @dalemoss13/Instagram

More fans shouted out their praises for Dale. One fan wrote, “Vibing,” while another exclaimed, “Yesssss love moxy. Side note; you are GLOWING (four heart-faced emojis).”

Two others not only commented but also brought up his movie. While one asked what it was called, another declared, “Wow you are absolutely gorgeous congratulations on your movie but I’m telling you … you belong on a cover of Sports Illustrator.” She added tons of fire flame emojis throughout as well.

Pic credit: @dalemoss13/Instagram

Dale’s movie is out now, and he is the leading male role

Dale Moss is currently starring in the movie Love, Game, Match that is airing on Amazon Prime. While fans have been split on whether or not they will watch the movie, most were not too hip on the idea of Dale starring in it.

For some, Dale left a bad taste in their mouth after the break-up with Clare Crawley and the fact that they thought he was acting the entire time on the show. Some even thought he was only after the fame and to advance his career in modeling and acting.

Whether or not Dale was on The Bachelorette for the right reasons, fans love his shirtless photos and can’t seem to get enough of his defined abs.

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11, on ABC.