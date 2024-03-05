90 Day: The Single Life: What does Veronica Rodriguez do for a living and what’s her net worth?

Veronica Rodriguez has become a familiar face within the 90 Day Fiance franchise.

Her former relationship with 90 Day Fiance star Tim Malcolm catapulted her into the spotlight, and she even earned herself a spot on the spinoffs 90 Day: The Single Life and 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk.

This season on 90 Day: The Single Life, we’re watching Veronica navigate her long-distance relationship with Jamal Menzies, the son of another 90 Day Fiance star, Kimberly Menzies.

With so much attention surrounding Veronica this season on the show 90 Day: The Single Life viewers have grown curious about her personal life off-screen.

Viewers have taken notice of Veronica’s beautiful home and somewhat lavish lifestyle, and specifically, fans of the 90 Day Fiance franchise want to know what Veronica does to earn a living and how much she’s worth.

We dug around and found out what the Cuban beauty does to earn her money, and we discovered that Veronica boasts an impressive corporate resume.

Here’s everything we know about Veronica Rodriguez’s work history

The 38-year-old mom of one currently works as a Lead Sourcing Relationship Manager in the Charlotte, North Carolina metro area at USLR at Equitable, per her LinkedIn profile.

Veronica – who describes herself as a “multi-lingual, results-driven, outgoing and ambitious professional with over ten years of supervisory and leadership skills” – has held her position since May 2020.

In her position as a Lead Sourcing Relationship Manager, Veronica develops working relationships with stakeholders, manages sourcing workloads, negotiates terms and agreements, and conducts review meetings, among other tasks.

Before taking on her current position, Veronica worked as a senior vendor relationship manager, a senior outsourcing services vendor management analyst, and the owner of Tim Malcolm’s firearms company, Malcolm Firearms.

Veronica attended the University of Rochester, where she secured her Associate of Arts degree in Political Science and Government, and then Florida International University, where she studied International Business.

Veronica’s current position earns her anywhere between $119K – $190K, per GlassDoor.com.

Here’s a look at how the 90 Day Fiance star earns money on social media and her net worth

The tri-lingual TLC star also earns some cash as a social media influencer.

Veronica’s reality television fame has garnered her 366,000 followers on Instagram alone, where she shares her online content via LinkTree.

The Saint Brendan High School graduate earns commissions on several platforms, including LikeToKnow, TikTok, Alva-Cookware.com, SkinBetter.com, Olaplex.com, Amazon, and Cameo.

For a personalized video from Veronica delivered within 24 hours, customers will pay $45, and her feedback is flawless — her customers have given her a 5-star rating across the board.

As far as Veronica’s net worth is concerned, EquityAtlas reports that she is worth $1 million.

Part 2 of the 90 Day Fiance Season 10 Tell All airs on Sunday, March 10, at 8/7c on TLC.