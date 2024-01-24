90 Day: The Single Life: Watch Natalie Mordovtseva’s incredibly awkward first American job interview

Natalie Mordovtseva is eager to find a job in the U.S., but she isn’t exactly prepared.

This season on 90 Day: The Single Life, Natalie’s up-and-down romance with Josh Weinstein continues to play out.

Since Natalie moved to L.A., Josh has been helping her get on her feet. He found her an apartment, gave her money, and set up a job interview for her now that she can work in the U.S.

In next week’s episode of 90 Day: The Single Life, Natalie snags an interview with Josh’s cousin, Adam, who runs a chiropractic office.

Natalie will need more than her charisma and ties to Josh to get her the job, but she seems to think that showing up looking pretty and winging it will do the trick.

In the 90 Day: The Single Life preview below, Natalie sits down with Adam, who asks the Ukrainian native whether she has a resume.

“I do have, but it’s in Ukrainian language,” Natalie discloses.

Adam jokes that he needs to brush up on his Ukrainian before Natalie asks for his forgiveness, given that this is her first American job interview.

Natalie promises to send Adam her resume in the mail before Adam describes the first time he met his cousin’s girlfriend.

“I met Natalie once. It was a very awkward meeting,” he admits.

And, admittedly, Adam was “taken back a little and surprised” when Josh called to arrange a job interview for Natalie because he didn’t think they would last this long “doing their thing together.”

Next, Adam drills Natalie about what experience she has in terms of customer service.

According to the aspiring model and actress, her former job working in a bookstore provided her with experience selling books — the only job experience she has.

Adam asks Natalie again to specifically state her customer service experience after she dodged his question the first time.

“Yeah, [I have experience with] answering phones, mails, copywriting,” Natalie tells Adam. But when he asks what job she performed those duties, she blanks as she looks around the room, confused.

Unable to answer Adam’s question, Natalie says, “I don’t know. It’s complicated, I know.”

Adam continues to press Natalie and wants to know what the people who know her best would say about her character.

Again, Natalie looks elsewhere in the room with a confused expression on her face as the clip ends.

Did Josh help Natalie secure employment since moving to L.A.?

As we mentioned, Natalie has been working as a model and aspires to become an actress.

These days, Natalie’s Instagram feed is plastered in her modeling photos.

It’s a major convenience that Josh is the founder and CEO of a modeling agency, but neither of them has shared whether Natalie is working for his company, Preview Models.

They’ve also remained mum about the status of their romantic relationship, likely because Season 4 of 90 Day: The Single Life is currently airing.

Season 4 of 90 Day: The Single Life airs on Mondays at 9/8c on TLC.