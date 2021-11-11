90 Day: The Single Life viewers voted on whether they would have preferred to watch Mike or Natalie this season

90 Day critics voted on who they wanted to see on 90 Day: The Single Life, Mike or Natalie. Pic credit: TLC

Mike and Natalie have both drawn a ton of criticism from their time on 90 Day Fiance and 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, which made a recent poll about which one of them viewers wanted to see on the upcoming season of 90 Day: The Single Life have interesting results.

Natalie was chosen to appear on the hit spinoff, but that decision has been controversial for Natalie haters who don’t know why she is still in America.

If the choice between having Mike or Natalie on 90 Day: The Single Life was up to viewers, a poll created by a fan page answers that question clearly.

There is no doubt that each of them would bring their own set of drama and problems to the show, so the decision is based on who’s issues and interactions viewers want to see more.

90 Day: The Single Life viewers decided who they would prefer to see on show — Mike Youngquist or Natalie Mordovtseva

A poll was started by a popular 90 Day Fiance fan page @90dayboomboom that read, “Who would you have rather seen on the new season on The Single Life?”

There was a definitive winner given from the voters, and that was Mike.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Mike won the poll 63% to Natalie’s 37%.

This means that viewers would have been more stoked if Mike was chosen for the show and that they might not be looking forward to watching Natalie all season.

Natalie’s strong personality and bevy of intolerances will undoubtedly make for good TV. Still, fans will be left wondering if the season would have been better if Mike was chosen instead of Natalie.

The 90 Day poll gave interesting results. Pic credit: @90dayboomboom/Instagram

Mike Youngquist has also been dating since the breakup from Natalie Mordovtseva

While Natalie has been filming for 90 Day: The Single Life, Mike has been doing some dating of his own.

Mike recently stepped out with another reality star, Marcia Brazil, from Rock of Love. Pictures of them looking cute were posted on Marcia’s Instagram, as well as a photo of Mike hanging out with Marcia’s son.

It became apparent that Natalie was well aware of Mike’s step into dating since their breakup. She snidely and sarcastically acknowledged that Mike was having fun with another woman through her Instagram stories.

Season 2 of 90 Day Fiance: The Single Life begins streaming on Friday, November 12, exclusively on Discovery+.